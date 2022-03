When you wake up on the wrong side of the bed, you probably don't immediately think back to what you ate the night before. Maybe you blame your midnight tossing and turning, your bleating alarm, or a lengthy to-do list for your sour mood. And while it's true that it's hard to pin a bad morning mood on any one factor alone, dietitians Stacie Hassing, RDN, and Jessica Beacom, RDN, authors of The Real Food Table (available March 8), say that there are a few mood-boosting bedtime snacks you can add to your recipe repertoire that will help you wake up on the right side of the metaphorical bed.

