CareerSource Tampa Bay extends 2022 Summer Hiring Registration

City of Tampa Hiring Dozens of Positions

The City of Tampa is proud to partner with CareerSource Tampa Bay’s (CSTB) summer jobs program, called Tampa Bay Summer Hires, as they extend the registration deadline until March 31, 2022. The program is open to young adults 16 to 24 years old, living in Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa.

Mayor Jane Castor and the City of Tampa Human Resources Department working closely with CareerSource Tampa Bay’s summer jobs program to help promote the program that pairs local businesses with young adults.

"If we can get the word out and encourage businesses and youth to participate, we all succeed," said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. "It’s important for our business community to also step up so we can offer terrific internships for these young people and help them learn about jobs that are available in our community.”

“We are excited to have the support of the county and the Mayor to promote the program and encourage young adults and local businesses,” said Tampa Bay Summer Hires Director, Jennifer Wilson. “With this support we will extend the program application for the next 30 days to allow Hillsborough County youth and businesses additional time to be a part of this wonderful program.”

Tampa Bay Summer Hires plans on serving up to 760 youth in 2022. If additional funding can be found, CareerSource will make more positions available. Since the implementation of its inaugural year in 2019, CSTB has served more than 1,800 youth, with 130 employers participating in the program.

Young adults are required to complete an online application at www.TampaBaySummerHires.com.

Applicants will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis as funding is limited. Tampa Bay Summer Hires staff will contact applicants to review and discuss their application and potential eligibility. Some of the eligibility requirements include meeting minimum family income, must be 16 to 24 years of age, and must live in Hillsborough County.

Applicants can apply for one or all three of the following programs:

8-week Paid Internship for 24 hours per week earning $13 per hour

4-week Paid Virtual Exploration program ($200 weekly incentive)

6-week Youth Leadership Academy called “Young Leaders of Tomorrow” ($200 weekly incentive)

Young adults participating in the program will be paid $13.00 per hour and work a maximum of 24-hours per week. The program will run from June 13, 2022, to July 22, 2022.

Participants will also be required to take part in an all-day Youth Summit (to be held at the beginning of the program) where they’ll learn about the hiring process, apply for jobs, and get some tips about being successful at your first job.

“We are thrilled the Mayor has lent her support to the summer hires program,” said CareerSource Tampa Bay President/CEO John Flanagan. “I couldn’t be prouder of our young adults who participate in the program. They take it very seriously and if you remember your first job, this is the first job for many of our youth. They get their own paycheck and that gives them a sense of pride where they can go out and purchase some things on their own or save the money earned.”

During the summer of 2021, CSTB assisted with the support of 112 local employers filled more than 900 positions for young adults to work in various industries. CSTB also received 2,460 applications in 2021 for the summer jobs program. Employers who participated in 2021 included 78 for-profit businesses, 33 non-profits, and one governmental agency.

CSTB utilized Temporary Assistance for Needy Families’ funding in 2021 combined with additional support received from the Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners to pay for the program. This will be the fourth year for the Tampa Bay Summer Hires program. The program was previously called the Summer Job Connection and was rebranded in 2022 to the name Tampa Bay Summer Hires.

Businesses interested in participating can also register for an Employer Information Session to be held on March 23, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Employers interested in signing up for the Employer Information Session can register online.

