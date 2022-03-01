ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mimma was a waste of David Suchet’s talents – and our anti-war sympathies

By Fiona Mountford
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt does not require a detective of the international stature of Hercule Poirot to conclude that this is a timely week for a “new musical of war and friendship”. As Russia continues its merciless assault on Ukraine, any work that celebrates amity triumphing over hostility is well-meaning and to be applauded....

David Byrne Is Our March 2022 Music Director

I don’t like to think of myself as an idol. But if I can be an inspiration in some way, well, that's pretty nice. Since forming the pioneering art-rock band Talking Heads in 1975, Byrne has charted a singularly polymathic creative path, navigating a successful solo music career while venturing into dance, theater, film, and other visual and performance work. In 2018, he released his 10th studio album, American Utopia, which has since been adapted for Broadway. “The show homes in on specific issues like race, immigration, and voting and communicates the positive side of thinking about them,” says Byrne, who is exhibiting a collection of his drawings at New York’s Pace Gallery through March 19. For this issue, he curated a playlist with a legacy theme, choosing artists, he says, “who have built upon what came before them.” Along with “Deathless” by Afro-French-Cuban twin-sister duo Ibeyi, whose spiritual traditions inform their songwriting, he included “Santé” by Belgian electronic music star Stromae, who acknowledges his roots by “incorporating a lot of African rhythms into his music,” as well as “Te Ao Mārama/Solar Power” by Lorde. “It’s Lorde doing a version of her hit in Māori,” explains Byrne. “It ties back to her being from New Zealand and making that part of who she is.”
Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown’s biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Are they all now cringing? Not entirely. It was one of those surreal moments when light entertainment mugs history. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along like they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line – “I found my thrill” – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to be urgently popping into anyone’s head. Knowing what we know now, the spectacle plays more like Dr Evil’s rendition of Just the Two of Us – but far less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
Game Of Thrones actor John Stahl dies at the age of 68

Game Of Thrones actor John Stahl has died at the age of 68, his agent has confirmed.The Scottish actor played the role of Rickard Karstark in two series of the popular HBO fantasy show.He was also well known for playing Inveradarroch in the long-running soap opera Take The High Road from 1982 until it ceased production in 2003.We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of John Stahl.We were fortunate to work with John on Mary Stuart and The James Plays. His passing is a huge loss to the industry, and he will be sorely missed.Our thoughts are with...
Taron Egerton Collapses 90 Minutes In To Opening Night Of New Play In London, Had To Bow Out The Rest Of The Show

Actor Taron Egerton gave the audience a fright after collapsing on stage in London during the opening night of new play C--k. The Sing actor was set to hit the stage at the Ambassadors Theater in London to perform the latest play directed by Marianne Elliott. The show went off without a hitch until Egerton collapsed on stage before the second act.
ABC allegedly threatened to cancel the Oscars unless some awards were cut

Some controversial changes to the 2022 Oscars reportedly came about after ABC threatened to pull the plug on the telecast entirely. That's according to The Hollywood Reporter, which delves into the Oscars' announcement that eight awards won't be presented live this year. That decision has sparked backlash, and the Reporter describes a "civil war" now unfolding on the Academy's board.
