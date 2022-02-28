ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenexa, KS

Police: Triple shooting in Lenexa apparently murder-suicide

seattlepi.com
 2 days ago

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — A shooting that left three people dead in...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Russian troops enter strategic Ukrainian port of Kherson

KYIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine, March 3 (Reuters) - Russia's advance on Kyiv has made scant progress and Ukrainian forces still held Kharkiv and several other cities under attack, British military intelligence said on Thursday, a day after Moscow claimed to have captured the Black Sea port of Kherson. Russian forces have yet...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Lenexa, KS
City
Home, KS
Lenexa, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
CBS News

Texas judge temporarily restricts agencies from investigating family over gender-transitioning procedures

Texas agencies are temporarily restricted from investigating a family for providing their child with gender-transitioning procedures, a Travis County District Court judge said Wednesday. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott ordered state agencies, including the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse. The temporary...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Russian athletes out of Paralympics in stunning about-face

In a stunning reversal, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Paralympic Games for their countries’ roles in the war in Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee said Thursday in Beijing. The about-face comes less than 24 hours after the IPC on Wednesday announced it would allow...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Police#Murder#Ap
CBS News

White House lays out new COVID plan, will begin stockpiling tests and pills

The Biden administration plans to begin stockpiling millions of at-home tests and pills for COVID-19 treatment, as part of a new 96 page plan that charts the future of the federal efforts to confront the pandemic. "We've reached a new moment in the fight against COVID-19. Because of the significant...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy