West Valley City, UT

Fire destroys West Valley City home, cat missing

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews are responding to a massive house fire in West Valley City on Tuesday morning.

The West Valley City Fire Department says the electrical fire quickly took over the entire home located near 3069 South Bass Bay around 3 a.m.

When crews arrived, smoke was seen billowing out of every window. The flames spread to the attic before authorities upgraded the case to a structure fire.

Three fire engines and a fire ladder were dispatched to the home, along with several units from Unified Fire Authority.

Officials say three people were able to escape with no injures reported. Unfortunately, the family’s cat is still missing at this time.

Fire crews say estimated damage to the two-story home is around $200,000.

The American Red Cross is working to house the displaced family in the meantime.

