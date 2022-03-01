ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelley, ID

Officer-involved Shooting at Shelley Apartment Complex

By Benito Baeza
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SHELLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday night at a Shelley apartment complex. According to the Shelley Police Department, at around 10:44 p.m. a Shelley Police...

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

89-year-old Buhl Woman Victim of Homicide

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX) Buhl Police say they are investigating the homicide of an 89-year-old woman who’s body was found in the South Hills. Buhl Police identified the victim as Alyce Marlene Armes, her body was found near Ross Falls on February 22, in Rock Creek Canyon. The investigation is...
BUHL, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Investigating Road Rage on 3700 North

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several people were forced off the road in a road rage incident Thursday afternoon southwest of Twin Falls. According to the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, a driver in a white SUV forced multiple people off the road at around 5:20 p.m. on 3700 N between 2600 and 2800 East. The SUV had been headed west. The sheriff's office is asking anyone that may have witnessed the incident or were one of those forced off the road, to call the area dispatch center, SIRCOMM, at 208-735-1911 to speak with a deputy.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

There Are Currently Over 1,080 Active Twin Falls County Warrants

For those living in Twin Falls County who might not know, each day the sheriff's office updates records regarding individuals who are being arraigned for various crimes, those who have been recently arrested or released, and people who have broken the law and have active warrants out. The current number of active warrants for the county is well over 1,000, according to data available to everyone online.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Man in Stolen Jeep Arrested by Idaho State Police after Chase

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 25-year-old Washington man is behind bars following a high-speed police pursuit in a Jeep Tuesday on the interstate near Mountain Home. According to Idaho State Police, Kyle Sherwood, 25, was charged with eluding an officer and grand theft for running from Mountain Home Police and ISP troopers Tuesday afternoon. Allegedly the man had left a gas station without paying and it was later learned the Jeep had been stolen out of Colorado. The driver got on Interstate 84 and headed west reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, according to ISP. Troopers used a spike stripe to stop the Jeep, which deflated the tires, but the driver continued on into Ada County. The driver got off the interstate where a trooper was able to use his patrol car to stop the Jeep. Sherwood was taken to a Boise hospital for treatment and later released into police custody.
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bingham County, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Idaho State
County
Bingham County, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Shelley, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Blackfoot, ID
City
Shelley, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Sheriff: Call Would Have Spared Manpower in Search for BASE Jumper

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office says a simple phone call would have spared valuable resources and manpower earlier this week when an abandoned parachute was seen floating in the Snake River. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, someone spotted a BASE jumper's parachute floating in the river Tuesday afternoon promoting emergency crews to search for the missing jumper in the canyon. A boat was launched on the river and other first responders searched from the canyon rim. Area hospitals were called to see if anyone had checked in with injuries. The sheriff's office says a witness informed them they'd seen a man climb out of the canyon and get into a private vehicle, it appeared the man was injured. Eventually, the person was confirmed to be at the St. Luke's Magic Valley emergency room. In a statement the sheriff's office said, "Personnel from multiple agencies responded to this incident, taking valued resources from other calls. With a phone call from the injured party, one deputy could have retrieved the chute from the water without tying up other first responders and valuable resources." The sheriff's office recommends people call SIRCOMM 208-735-1911, Twin Falls City dispatch 208-735-4357, or 311 to report an incident.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Multiple Magic Valley Agencies Investigating Suspicious Incident

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-Several law enforcement agencies in the Magic Valley are investigating what is being called a "suspicious" incident involving a Buhl individual. The Buhl Police Department posted on social media a brief statement saying their department, Twin Falls Police, Cassia County Sheriff's Office, and the Twin Falls County Prosecutor's office are involved in the active investigation. Buhl Police said the incident in question happened on February 22, and involved someone who lives in Buhl. It could not release any more details and asked the public to be patient as more details would be released later. KLIX News Radio will have more information as it becomes available.
BUHL, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

House Under Renovation Catches Fire Near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Firefighters put out a house fire early Thursday morning near Burley. According the City of Burley Fire Department, just after midnight, a fire broke out at a house southeast of town. When the first crews arrived the structure was engulfed by flames. Fire crews from Declo were called to help put out the blaze. The house was not occupied because it was under renovation. No injuries were reported. It took several hours before the fire was completely under control and out.
BURLEY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Shelley Apartment Complex#Bingham County Sheriff#Idaho State Police
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Kuna Man Killed in Snowmobile Crash Saturday

MCCALL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 33-year-old Kuna man died in a snowmobile crash Saturday in Idaho County. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the man was identified as Joshua Dombi who was killed Saturday afternoon while snowmobiling south of the Beseech Stage Stop on Warre Wagon Road northeast of McCall. The person that reported the crash said the snowmobiler had hit a tree and was unconscious. "Due to the location, Valley County assisted by dispatching McCall Fire and Rescue. Life Flight was also dispatched. It was later learned that CPR was in progress," the sheriff's office said in a statement.The incident remains under investigation.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Treasure Valley Moms Go Wild: Allegedly Steal Restaurant Sign

A Treasure Valley area restaurant is looking for a pair of self-proclaimed 'moms gone wild' who allegedly heisted their restaurant sign. Fanci Freez is a Boise area hamburger and shakes diner that makes some of the best burgers and shakes in the Boise area. I know because I've been there and have eaten more than my weight in food during a recent visit.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Jerome 25-year-old Killed in Crash Near Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating alcohol as a possible factor in a crash that killed a young man and injured another Saturday afternoon near Buhl. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews were called out at around 1:23 p.m. to 4500 N and 1600 E, just north of Buhl for a crash involving two pickups. ISP said a 25-year-old Jerome man was headed west in a Ford F150 on 45000 and failed to yield at the stop sign and struck a GMC pickup headed north on 1600 on the passenger side. The Ford rolled and ended up on the north side of the intersection. The driver had not been wearing a seat belt and was killed. The 57-year-old driver of the GMC was also not wearing a seat belt and was taken to an area hospital. ISP found evidence at the scene showing that alcohol could be a factor in the crash which remains under investigation. The crash blocked traffic for five hours. ISP said Magic Valley Paramedics, Gooding Paramedics, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Buhl Police Department, Buhl Rural Fire District, and Air Saint Luke's responded to the scene.
BUHL, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Small Jerome Apartment Destroyed by Fire

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Jerome fire crews were able to quickly extinguish a fire in a small apartment Monday evening. According to Jerome Fire Chief Mike Harrison, crews were called out at around 8:07 to a nightclub on Main Avenue for a studio apartment on fire on the back side of the building. The small residential section was engulfed in flames however, fire fighters were able to quickly get it under control. The person who lived at the apartment was not inside when the fire started. Chief Harrison said the cause is still under investigation but does not consider it suspicious; it may have been an electrical issue. Two fire crews initially responded while the Jerome Rural Fire Department was called in for more manpower. The nightclub was not damaged by the fire.
JEROME, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Family Displaced, House Damaged by Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Smoke alarms alerted a family to a fire inside their home early Wednesday morning in a Twin Falls neighborhood. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, crews were called out at around 4:18 a.m. to the 2,000 block of Elizabeth Ave for a two-story house on fire. When crews arrived two adults and one juvenile, along with five dogs, were already out of the home. When firefighters entered they located the fire and were able to extinguish it in about 45 minutes. The source and cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported. Three Twin Falls engine crews and one Rock Creek crew responded; Magic Valley Paramedics assisted. The family is being helped by the American Red Cross.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Unmarked Cop Cars in Twin Falls Proving to be Successful

Lately, in Twin Falls, unmarked cop cars have been a popular discussion. After a story was released, bringing them to everyone's attention, they have continued to be talked about in the area. Some people are upset about it, while others think the officers need them and see no problem. The Twin Falls Police Department released a statement about them, claiming they followed all guidelines and described why the cars were needed. The topic has continued to come up, but visual evidence has proven these unmarked cars to be extremely successful.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Crews Respond to Attic Fire in Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews responded to an early morning fire in Burley that displaced a family. According to the Burley Fire Department, crews were called out at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1700 block of Albion. When they arrived they found smoke coming from the attic area. A family of five, three adults and two children, were able to get out of the house uninjured. When firefighters entered the home they found the blaze above the living room area and quickly had it under control in about 25 minutes and fully out in about another hour. Ten firefighters along with the chief responded to the blaze. An electrical issue is thought to be the cause of the fire. Estimated damage to the home is around $15,000, according to the fire department. The Burley Fire Burnout Fund and the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.
BURLEY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

ISP: California Woman Arrested After Slow Police Chase

PAYETTE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 34-year-old woman is behind bars after leading several police agencies on a slow pursuit in western Idaho Tuesday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, Tamica Chapman of Merced, California was charged with eluding an officer, aggravated assault, and resisting and obstructing officers. At around 1:30 p.m. IPS troopers were called to help officers in Payette that were chasing the driver of a Nissan car that would not pull over. Other drivers had called in the slow-moving vehicle thinking it might be a DUI, "The vehicle was reportedly driving well below posted speed limits, failed to maintain its lane, and ran a red light on southbound Highway 95. At some points, the Nissan was going slow enough to cause a back-up of dozens of other vehicles," said ISP in a statement. The slow chase ended up going into Canyon County with several other law enforcement agencies joining the pursuit. Eventually, an ISP trooper attempted a maneuver to stop the Nissan near the junction of U.S. Highway 95 and U.S. Highway 20. That didn't stop the driver who drove towards other police cars. Another maneuver was attempted that finally stopped the car however, the woman allegedly refused to get out of the car until officers used an irritant powder. IPS said no one was hurt in the incident.
PAYETTE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

20-year-old Killed in Rollover Near Notus

NOTUS, Idaho (KLIX)-A young man was killed when his SUV rolled near Notus Tuesday morning. According to Idaho State Police, at around 7:17 a.m. a 1999 Jeep Wrangler, driven by the 20-year-old man from Parma, rolled on U.S. Highway 20 when he drove off the shoulder. The driver had not been wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
NOTUS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Truck Fire in East Idaho Slows Traffic

INKOM, Idaho (KLIX)-A semi-truck caught fire on Interstate 15 south of Pocatello Tuesday morning slowing traffic as emergency crews worked to put out the fire. According to Idaho State Police, at around 8:28 a.m. someone reported a semi-truck headed south on I-15 with flames behind the cab. When ISP arrived the driver had disconnected the trailer and pulled away from it. Pocatello Valley Fire Department crews arrived quickly and put out the flames however, there was significant damage to the truck. The driver, from Alberta, Canada was not injured. One lane was shut down and slowed traffic for about two-hours while crews cleared the scene.
POCATELLO, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy