Forecast loop from 6 PM Friday to 6 AM Sunday. We continue to watch a very messy Spring storm moving in as we head through Friday Night into Saturday. We'll watch two waves of moisture. The first move in Friday Night, bringing some freezing rain and rain along with it. Some precipitation will remain as we head into Saturday morning, but many areas might actually get a break for a little bit. The second batch starts to move in during the late morning hours, bringing showers and storms from the metro southeastward and freezing rain/snow to the northwest. As we head into Saturday Night, rain here in the metro will change over to freezing rain, then snow, ending as we head toward Sunday morning.

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO