Large public auction for the assets of UA Food Market. All the food equipment and store fixtures will sell to the highest bidder. This will be a very good auction with approximately 500 lots. There is something for everyone here. Meat equipment including a very nice automatic Birzerba slicer/stacker and Hobart slicers. Bakery items include mixers and more. Deli equipment includes ovens, fryers and rotisseries. Large inventory of stainless sinks & tables and prep tables. Store shelving and display racks and signs. Open air refrigeration cases and several commercial freezer and refrigeration units. Approximately 500 lots and to many items to list. Preview is Monday, February 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For complete catalog and terms and conditions go to Auctionzip.com Auctioneer ID 43637 Food and Restrooms on site.

