6 defensive tackles the Jets should avoid in free agency

By Tyler Calvaruso
 2 days ago
Important decisions lie ahead for Joe Douglas with free agency looming.

The Jets made some progress in 2021, but Robert Saleh still needs more talent to work with. New York enters the offseason with holes on both sides of the ball and free agency is the perfect time to address some of them.

Gang Green is in good shape on the defensive line with Quinnen Williams continuing to get better, John Franklin-Myers locked up on a contract extension and Carl Lawson returning from a ruptured Achilles. Who will line up next to Williams at defensive tackle in 2022 remains to be seen, though, as Foley Fatukasi is a free agent and Sheldon Rankins could wind up a salary cap casualty. Even if he sticks around, Rankins is best served as a rotational piece at this point in his career.

The Jets would like to keep Fatukasi, but there’s a real chance he signs elsewhere. Here are six defensive tackles Douglas shouldn’t have in mind in the event he has to replace him.

Jarran Reed

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Reed was underwhelming in the middle of the Chiefs’ defensive line in 2021, finishing the year with a 46.7 Pro Football Focus grade. The 29-year-old posted his lowest sack total since 2019 and simply is not the same player he was when he was registering double-digit sacks with the Seahawks.

Malik Jackson

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson’s decline continued in 2021 with the Browns, as he finished the season with just 25 tackles, two tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks in 16 games. Jackson’s prime with the Jaguars is long behind him. He shouldn’t be on the Jets’ radar.

Malik McDowell

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

McDowell struggled playing next to Jackson in Cleveland and finished 2021 with 33 tackles and seven tackles for loss. The former second-round pick has experienced a bevy of off-the-field issues since entering the NFL in 2017. New York would be best served to avoid the exclusive rights free agent.

Al Woods

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Woods is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he posted a career-high 50 tackles. He turns 35 in March, though, and the Jets likely won’t be looking to replace Fatukasi — or add around him — with an aging veteran.

Johnathan Hankins

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Hankins finished with 38 tackles — his lowest total since 2018 — and one tackle for loss with the Raiders in 2021. It’s been five seasons since Hankins registered more than five tackles for loss. He’s not the run stopper the Jets need.

Christian Covington

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Covington posted a career-high 52 tackles with the Chargers in 2021, but just three of those stops came in the backfield. The 28-year-old made just three starts and is more of a rotational player than a full-time starter. The Jets will be looking for more out of a defensive tackle on the open market.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Defensive Tackles#Seahawks#Chargers#American Football#Gang Green#Chiefs#Pro Football Focus#Browns
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

