Palantir’s stock has fallen to fair value territory. Palantir Inc. (PLTR) is an innovative company, which has been touted by growth investors like Cathie Woods for its great technology. However, I see in Palantir something closer to a Buffett style stock. Palantir possesses many of the characteristics that the oracle of Omaha looks for in his investments. At today's price, Palantir is at worst fairly valued, which gives ample margin of safety.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO