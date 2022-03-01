ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Every Confirmed Pokemon For Pokemon Scarlet And Violet So Far

By Darryn Bonthuys
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. A new Pokemon game means a new generation of pocket...

GamesRadar+

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters are Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly

The Pokemon Gen 9 starters have been confirmed. In a blog post following the announcement of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Nintendo showed off the games' new starter Pokemon. First up is Sprigatito, a "capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokemon." It's difficult to tell at this point, but there's a touch of the Misdreavus to the cat's design, and the 'Spri' is quite close to 'spirit', leading me to think this could evolve into a Grass/Ghost type, of which there are only four others in the series.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans are already worried about what Sprigatito will evolve into

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans are already voicing their concerns about starter Sprigatito and whether it will stay on all fours or not. A quick search on Twitter has revealed that several fans are worried about new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starter Sprigatito following in Incineroar’s footsteps and evolving from an adorable kitten into a buff biped. The search term "Sprigatito quadruped" on Twitter contains numerous fans discussing their fears of what the cute grass kitten will evolve into in the upcoming game.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet might have debunked a decades-old fan theory

New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fire-type Pokemon Fuecoco has some fans questioning the starter Chinese zodiac theory. Since the announcement of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet last weekend, fans in the Pokemon Subreddit have been discussing the three new starter Pokemon, grass-type Sprigatito, fire-type Fuecoco, and water-type Quaxly. Recently, there’s been...
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

Marvel has replaced The Punisher’s controversial logo

The Punisher has become one of Marvel's most beloved anti-heroes after first appearing in the comics back in the 1970s. But over the past few years, the character has faced a couple of changes to his iconic logo. And now the latest design has been published in the comics surprisingly early.
COMICS
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Samsung phones could intentionally be making apps like Instagram, Netflix, and TikTok worse

Samsung is reportedly throttling the performance of 10,000 apps on its devices.The Korean smartphone giant has apparently made apps subject to “performance limits” as part of its Game Optimizing Service – leading to reports being made on Twitter and pages upon pages of complaints in its forums in Korea.The list of apps include Instagram, Microsoft’s Office apps, Netflix, Google Keep, and TikTok, Android Authority reports.It even includes Samsung’s own Secure Folder, Samsung Cloud, Samsung Pay, Samsung Pass, and the phone app. Google’s main apps, including YouTube, Google Maps, the Play Store, Chrome, Gmail, and Google Play Services are also included.However, it does not...
CELL PHONES

