Apple announced plans to hold its first product unveiling of 2022 on March 8, kicking off what’s expected to be its biggest year ever in terms of new devices. In an invitation sent out Wednesday, Apple confirmed a date that was previously reported by Bloomberg News. At the event, the company is expected to announce its first low-cost iPhone SE with 5G capabilities, a new iPad Air and updated Macs with Apple-made chips.

