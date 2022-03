Happiness achieved. Colton Underwood was once scared to be his true self, but he found love with boyfriend Jordan C. Brown after embracing his identity. Bachelor Nation first met the former NFL player when he competed on Becca Kufrin’s season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018. After failing to form a lasting connection with the Minnesota native, Underwood moved on to season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise but again left the show single. He ultimately got his opportunity to hand out the roses when he starred as the Bachelor during season 23, which aired in 2019.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO