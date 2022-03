FARGO — The severe drought continues to deepen throughout much of the southwestern United States this winter. California, in particular, has been excessively dry so far this winter with the exception of December. Ample rain and mountain snow fell throughout California during a two-week period before and after Christmas, but there has been almost no precipitation since the first of the year, setting the stage for another difficult fire season this summer and fall.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO