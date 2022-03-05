ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Saturday Extra featuring CITGO: Learn about the CITGO Distinguished Scholars!

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 1 day ago

Saturday Extra

"Saturday EXTRA" is a unique and lively lifestyle segment covering a variety of topics concerning the Houston area! In our March 5 segment we took a look at CITGO to learn about the CITGO Distinguished Scholars program! The 2021/22 Distinguished Scholars Program was created to assist students planning to continue their education at a two-or four-year university. Forty scholarships were awarded to select class of 2021 graduates from the Alief, Houston, and Spring Branch Independent School Districts (ISD). These Distinguished Scholars are being recognized not only for the academics but also for their excellence in one of the following categories: Beating the Odds, Career & Technical Education, Communications, Performing & Fine Arts, S.T.E.M., Service & Leadership, Spirit, or Student Athletics. You can
learn more about the Distinguished Scholars program and see the incredible stories of these students here .

