'Unknown incident' shuts off the internet for most of Tasmania with some TV stations down: 'Total loss of all data services'

By Sam McPhee
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Major internet, TV and phone service providers in Tasmania are reporting major outages across the entire state due to an 'unknown incident'.

TasNetworks, NBN Australia, Telstra, Optus, TPG and Aussie Broadband reported major statewide internet outages were underway since about 1pm on Tuesday.

Consumer action group Digital Tasmania tweeted: 'Around 1pm an outage affected both Telstra fibre cables connecting #Tasmania to mainland Australia resulting in near total loss of all data services in Tas inc Internet providers, other mobile companies and some TV channels.'

The network failures are believed to be related to two separate Telstra fibre cables from mainland Australia being cut.

In a statement, Telstra said one of the issues was caused by civil works while what was behind the other is yet to be determined.

''We believe it is the result of two separate cable cuts on the main routes into Tasmania,' a spokesperson for the Telco giant said.

'One cable has been cut during civil works and the other cable is fairly remote and techs have just arrived on site to assess the impact.

'There is an impact to fixed and mobile data, some voice calls will be getting through and there is no impact to triple zero services. We are urgently working to resolve the issue and assessing restoration times.'

Network data shows connectivity levels in Tasmania are currently operating at 30 per cent of its normal output

There is widespread flooding in the North East and Upper East Coast regions of Tasmania, which could also be effecting the service.

Network data shows connectivity levels are currently operating at 30 per cent of its normal output.

NBN Australia also confirmed in a statement they were experiencing technical issues in the island state.

'We are aware of an outage in Tasmania, which may be impacting some of our services. We will provide an update as soon as we have more information.'

Some shops are only accepting cash due to the outage.

There is widespread flooding in the North East and Upper East Coast regions of Tasmania, which could also be effecting the service

