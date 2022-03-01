ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Incredible moment Hawaiian adventurer climbs into 25ft deep fissure of LIVE volcano to rescue a dog that fell and got trapped

By Matt Mcnulty For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A Hawaiian adventurer filmed himself climbing into a 25 foot volcanic fissure to rescue a dog that had been trapped there for two days.

Kawika Singson is renowned on the island for getting up close to volcanoes - normally to snap an incredible eruption photo.

So when a dog went missing and was tracked, via its GPS collar, to a fissure into Kilauea volcano, on the island of Hilo, he was the first call to rescue the animal.

'I received a text about a dog that fell in a volcanic fissure deep in the tropical rain forest, so I made the 100-mile drive to try to help rescue the dog,' he said on YouTube after posting the footage.

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kSOwN_0eSKmGKR00
Kawika Singson, pictured, captured footage of the heroic rescue of a dog trapped inside a fissure caused by a nearby volcano and posted it on YouTube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D3MZM_0eSKmGKR00
Pictured: Malka, the dog that had been trapped inside the fissure for two days before being rescued
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zq1CE_0eSKmGKR00
Footage from Singson's headcam shows him repelling down for some time before reaching the whimpering dog

The dog, named Malka, belongs to a teenage boy named only as Cody and had been trapped for two days before Singson arrived.

Singson met Cody and other rescuers at the entrance to the volcanic vent and armed with climbing equipment, Singson began to descend - risking sudden high temperatures and toxic gases.

Footage from Singson's headcam shows him repelling down for some time before reaching the whimpering dog, hiding in between several rock plates, who initially cowers away.

He grabs the pet by the collar before securing it in a safety harness and slowly ascending up the tight fissure towards the crew waiting above.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yb3MH_0eSKmGKR00
The dog, hiding in between several rock plates, initially cowers away from Singson when he tries to reach for it
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NMiuS_0eSKmGKR00
He grabs the pet by the collar before securing it in a safety harness and slowly ascending up the tight fissure towards the crew waiting above
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ybpeo_0eSKmGKR00
Singson eventually heaves the dog out the vent first, before following him out

Kilauea: one of the world's most active volcanos

Kilauea is the youngest and most active Hawaiian shield volcano, erupting constantly for over three decades

It can be found on the Big Island of Hawaii, on the southeastern slope of Mauna Loa, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

Kilauea is one of 5 active volcanoes in Hawaii, including Loihi, Mauna Loa, Hualalai and Haleakala.

The U.S. Geological Survey estimates Kilauea's first eruption happened between 300,000 and 600,000 years ago

Its current eruption began January 3, 1983 and is called Pu'u'O'o

Singson eventually heaves the dog out the vent first, before following him out.

The dog was thankfully uninjured despite the 25 foot fall and two days without food or water.

'Another happy ending,' Singson tells the camera. ' We got Maka out of this hole,'

Singson is a well-known figure in Hawaii, having captured photos of volcanic eruptions on the island over the years.

In 2013, he withstood the intense heat of a lava flow and allowed himself to be set alight in order to get this photograph on top of a Hawaii volcano.

The photographer then stood on a thin layer of rock just centimeters above magma and it was so hot his tripod and shoes set on fire.

In 2015, the extreme landscape photographer braved the rough waters during a brief period of calm and managed to capture the Kilauea volcano eruption in all its glory.

The stunning footage - taken somewhere in between Waikupanaha and the Hawaii Volcano National Park, off the coast of the Big Island - is almost therapeutic to watch as fiery fluid plunges underwater where it will transform into land.

And a year later, he retrieved the remains of bombs that were dropped onto Mauna Loa volcano in an effort to divert lava and protect the nearby city of Hilo.

The remains were part of a cluster of 40 bombs dropped on the big island of Hawaii just two days after Christmas in 1935, the first time bombs had been used in Hawaii to redirect lava.

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
ANIMALS
Boston Globe

Strange-looking fish washes up on Revere Beach

A prehistoric-looking fish washed up on the shore of Revere Beach Monday afternoon. Erik Haigh lives in Revere and was walking on the beach when he came across the large fish, which was at least 5 feet long and completely out of the water. “It was huge,” Haigh said in...
REVERE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

Hero mother watches avalanche sweep away son, then skis down to dig him out

When a mother and son, both seasoned skiers, hit the Colorado slopes on Valentine’s Day weekend, they had everything they needed: experience, avalanche equipment, weather information.But an issue with ski gear sent them into an avalanche zone; the son went to retrieve a piece of rappel equipment they’d left the previous day on Dave’s Way, to the west side of Loveland Pass. And as his mother waited from a safe ridge above, an avalanche started and the young adult got swept away, carried hundreds of feet down the mountain as she looked on in horror.“If I’d been watching that,...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maka
Outsider.com

Alaska Bison Herd Trample Over Car in Scary Video

Bison love to trample, it’s in their nature. This is part of the reason why national parks and wildlife organizations always urge people to keep their distance from all wild animals. Now, a new video shows that you may not even be safe from certain wildlife while locked and...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Beachgoer ‘lucky to be alive’ after filming herself cradling one of Australia’s deadliest sea creatures

A beachgoer in Australia was lucky to remain unharmed when she filmed herself picking up a venomous octopus that can kill humans.In a video uploaded to TikTok, a woman with the username “katapilah” can be seen cradling the blue-ringed octopus in her left hand. The footage is captioned “the dangerously beautiful sea”.The woman told Australian website news.com.au that she was unaware that the creature was a blue-ringed octopus, adding that she was in no hurry to pick one up again.The marine animal gets its name from the bright blue rings that appear when it is threatened. Its venom contains tetrodotoxin,...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kilauea Volcano#Shield Volcano#Dog#Hawaiian
The Independent

Body of ‘wild ice skater’ found 11 metres underwater in freezing California reservoir

The body of a 72-year-old “wild ice skater” was found submerged 11 metres underwater after a group of ice skaters plunged into a freezing Northern California reservoir, authorities say.William Smallfield, of Truckee, was with a group of eight skaters when the accident occurred at the Stampede Reservoir, north of Lake Tahoe, on Saturday. Six skaters fell into the lake and the other two helped with rescue efforts, but they were unable to locate Mr Smallfield, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.After a multi-agency search involving dive teams and aerial surveillance, Mr Smallfield’s body was located 11.2m (37 feet) beneath...
ACCIDENTS
country1037fm.com

Swimmer Fatally Attacked By Huge Great White Shark

Off the coast of Sydney, Australia, a swimmer was fatally attacked by a great white shark described as being 3-4 meters long. That is a monster shark. I’m gonna warn you, the video posted by TMZ is pretty disturbing. The area is popular with surfers, paddleboarders, and fishermen. Eye witness accounts describe the enormous shark firing up through the water, grabbing the swimmer by the midsection, and then thrashing about.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Moose tramples and crushes Iditarod dogsled team in Alaska

An Alaskan woman training her dogs for the Iditarod race was attacked by an angry moose with her dogs trampled on and left seriously injured.In a Facebook post, Bridgett Watkins shared her experience of the day a moose charged at her and her dogs while she was training them through a 52-mile run on 3 February.While moose sightings in Alaska aren’t that uncommon, they rarely attack humans unprovoked.Ms Watkins, a 38-year-old musher, initially thought when she spotted the moose that it would go way, she told local media outlets.Ms Watkins, along with her friend and handler Jen Nelson, was running...
ANIMALS
12 News

Family on road trip rescues dog abandoned in Arizona desert

ARIZONA, USA — A quick stop to take a picture in the middle of Arizona’s desert turned into a life-saving journey for a family on a cross-country road trip. Kristina Munford, her two siblings and her father had randomly decided to take a ride west, but on their first day of a week-long trip, they saved Canyon, a malnourished puppy they found hiding in bushes.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

306K+
Followers
19K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy