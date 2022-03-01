Incredible moment Hawaiian adventurer climbs into 25ft deep fissure of LIVE volcano to rescue a dog that fell and got trapped

A Hawaiian adventurer filmed himself climbing into a 25 foot volcanic fissure to rescue a dog that had been trapped there for two days.

Kawika Singson is renowned on the island for getting up close to volcanoes - normally to snap an incredible eruption photo.

So when a dog went missing and was tracked, via its GPS collar, to a fissure into Kilauea volcano, on the island of Hilo, he was the first call to rescue the animal.

'I received a text about a dog that fell in a volcanic fissure deep in the tropical rain forest, so I made the 100-mile drive to try to help rescue the dog,' he said on YouTube after posting the footage.

The dog, named Malka, belongs to a teenage boy named only as Cody and had been trapped for two days before Singson arrived.

Singson met Cody and other rescuers at the entrance to the volcanic vent and armed with climbing equipment, Singson began to descend - risking sudden high temperatures and toxic gases.

Footage from Singson's headcam shows him repelling down for some time before reaching the whimpering dog, hiding in between several rock plates, who initially cowers away.

He grabs the pet by the collar before securing it in a safety harness and slowly ascending up the tight fissure towards the crew waiting above.

Kilauea: one of the world's most active volcanos

Kilauea is the youngest and most active Hawaiian shield volcano, erupting constantly for over three decades

It can be found on the Big Island of Hawaii, on the southeastern slope of Mauna Loa, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

Kilauea is one of 5 active volcanoes in Hawaii, including Loihi, Mauna Loa, Hualalai and Haleakala.

The U.S. Geological Survey estimates Kilauea's first eruption happened between 300,000 and 600,000 years ago

Its current eruption began January 3, 1983 and is called Pu'u'O'o

Singson eventually heaves the dog out the vent first, before following him out.

The dog was thankfully uninjured despite the 25 foot fall and two days without food or water.

'Another happy ending,' Singson tells the camera. ' We got Maka out of this hole,'

Singson is a well-known figure in Hawaii, having captured photos of volcanic eruptions on the island over the years.

In 2013, he withstood the intense heat of a lava flow and allowed himself to be set alight in order to get this photograph on top of a Hawaii volcano.

The photographer then stood on a thin layer of rock just centimeters above magma and it was so hot his tripod and shoes set on fire.

In 2015, the extreme landscape photographer braved the rough waters during a brief period of calm and managed to capture the Kilauea volcano eruption in all its glory.

The stunning footage - taken somewhere in between Waikupanaha and the Hawaii Volcano National Park, off the coast of the Big Island - is almost therapeutic to watch as fiery fluid plunges underwater where it will transform into land.

And a year later, he retrieved the remains of bombs that were dropped onto Mauna Loa volcano in an effort to divert lava and protect the nearby city of Hilo.

The remains were part of a cluster of 40 bombs dropped on the big island of Hawaii just two days after Christmas in 1935, the first time bombs had been used in Hawaii to redirect lava.