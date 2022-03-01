Manktelow will seek re-election in 130th Assembly District

Republican Assemblyman Brian Manktelow has announced he will seek re-election.

The newly redrawn 130th District covers all of Wayne County and the town of Webster in Monroe County. In a news release, Manktelow said “we have had to act fast since the announcement of the new district lines, but I am elated to have already received the endorsement of the Wayne County Republican Committee, Wayne County Conservative Committee, Monroe County Republican Committee, Monroe County Conservative Committee, as well as the Town of Webster Republican Committee.

For four years I have had the pleasure of representing you, the people of New York, in the People’s House, and with your support I will continue to fight for the values and principles that

define what it means to live in our community. In 2018 I made you a promise that I will always fight for our community, be your voice in Albany, and make sure upstate values are heard. You chose me to be your voice then, and I ask that you choose me again. It has been my privilege to work for you in Albany and I look forward to continuing to be so.”

Manktelow was first elected in 2018 to the seat vacated by the retirement of Bob Oaks. He defeated Democrat Scott Comegys with 69% of the vote.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).