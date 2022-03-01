ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NY

Manktelow will seek re-election in 130th Assembly District

By Ted Baker
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RP7N1_0eSKmDgG00

Republican Assemblyman Brian Manktelow has announced he will seek re-election.

The newly redrawn 130th District covers all of Wayne County and the town of Webster in Monroe County. In a news release, Manktelow said “we have had to act fast since the announcement of the new district lines, but I am elated to have already received the endorsement of the Wayne County Republican Committee, Wayne County Conservative Committee, Monroe County Republican Committee, Monroe County Conservative Committee, as well as the Town of Webster Republican Committee.

For four years I have had the pleasure of representing you, the people of New York, in the People’s House, and with your support I will continue to fight for the values and principles that

define what it means to live in our community. In 2018 I made you a promise that I will always fight for our community, be your voice in Albany, and make sure upstate values are heard. You chose me to be your voice then, and I ask that you choose me again. It has been my privilege to work for you in Albany and I look forward to continuing to be so.”

Manktelow was first elected in 2018 to the seat vacated by the retirement of Bob Oaks. He defeated Democrat Scott Comegys with 69% of the vote.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Village of Penn Yan to hold election March 15

The Village of Penn Yan will hold elections on March 15, 2022 with more candidates than usual in the running for mayor and village trustee. Usually, the race for mayor goes uncontested, but not this year. Incumbent Mayor Leigh MacKerchar will go up against Trustee/Deputy Mayor Dan Condella, according to The Chronicle Express.
PENN YAN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Ithaca’s acting mayor Laura Lewis announces campaign

The City of Ithaca’s Acting Mayor Laura Lewis announced her campaign for a full term as mayor on Saturday, March 5. Lewis assumed the position of acting mayor after former Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick stepped down on February 6, 2022, according to WENY News. Lewis will serve as acting mayor through the November election to finish out Myrick’s term.
ITHACA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Coloring contest for Seneca County second and third grade classes

The Seneca County Duncanson Celebration Committee is sponsoring a coloring contest for Seneca County 2nd and 3rd graders to celebrate the life and achievement of 19th century African- American landscape painter, Robert S. Duncanson. Duncanson was born in Fayette, NY in 1821 and became what is considered to be one of the first and finest American landscape painter.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Cayuga County Legislature approves $5M digital record-keeping project

The Cayuga County Legislature has approved a $4 million project to convert the county’s record-keeping system to a cloud-based digital format. The new cloud-based system is called the Digital Records Electronic Access Management System, nicknamed the DREAMS project, according to The Citizen. Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer, who is responsible for the county’s record-keeping program, was the main advocate for digitizing the records.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, NY
City
Webster, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Wayne County, NY
Government
State
New York State
City
Wayne, NY
Webster, NY
Government
Monroe County, NY
Government
County
Wayne County, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Schumer, Gillibrand lead effort to reauthorize and secure a critical increase in funding for Northern Border Regional Commission

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand launched their push to reauthorize the Northern Border Regional Commission’s (NBRC) economic development programs until 2031 and expand the agency’s investment in job creating opportunities to accelerate Upstate New York’s economic recovery. The senators formally introduced the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) Reauthorization Act of 2022, which would reauthorize the NBRC for another ten years, increase annual authorized funding levels, and target funds to addressing childcare and health care needs, supporting housing projects, building climate resilient infrastructure, and combatting the opioid crisis, in addition to the agency’s focus of creating new jobs, promoting business retention and expansion, making critical investment in public infrastructure, and boosting tourism across Upstate New York counties. Additionally, Schumer and Gillibrand have written to the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, advocating for the inclusion of this legislation in the reauthorization of the Economic Development Administration and federal regional commissions that the committee is currently developing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FingerLakes1.com

Auburn City Council accepts state grant for skate park construction

The final piece of the financing puzzle is in place for reconstruction of the skate park at Casey Park in Auburn. Thursday, the City Council voted to accept a $250,000 state grant to pay for half the cost of updating the park, first built in 2001. Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason says the new skate park will be one of the most up-to-date facilities of its kind, and will attract users from all over.
AUBURN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

72K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy