Another warming trend takes hold

Happy Tuesday and Mardi Gras all! Partly sunny skies will stay with us today, along with a milder afternoon.

A great deal of sunshine and will last at least into the later phases of the week, with highs getting back into the 70s, pushing into the middle of the week!

Even as we approach Friday and Saturday, conditions are slated to remain dry with above average temperatures. Highs should only take a step back to the 60s on Friday due to a likely increase in clouds.

Spring is in the air for sure, as into the weekend, more highs will return back to the 70s again.

TODAY: Good deal of sun with limited clouds mixing in. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear, but not as chilly, with most lows in the low-mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Abundant sunshine with highs around 70 to the mid 70s.

