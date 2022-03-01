ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lost Ark to Update Endgame Difficulty

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe popular free-to-play video game Lost Ark is going to adjust the difficulty of a bunch of endgame content, Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG announced this week. The exact details of what that looks like have not been revealed as of yet, but the expectation is that whatever changes that are...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

dbltap.com

Lost Ark Song of Trixion: How to Get

In Lost Ark, the Song of Trixion is one of the most essential songs players pick up early on in the game. Songs in Lost Ark are useful items that can have different effects. While others can be used to increase a player's Rapport with some NPCs, The Song of Trixion is one of those used to travel to various locations. There are also some songs that can reveal hidden things within the game, such as the Song of Resonance. Now that players understand what its purpose is, here's a breakdown of how to get the Song of Trixion in Lost Ark.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

What are Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark?

Arkesia is a world filled with challenging dungeons, deadly bosses, incredible vistas, and a whole lot of collectibles. Lost Ark tracks eight different categories of collectibles — all told, there are nearly 1,500 hidden items scattered across the land. Mokoko Seeds are one of the earliest forms of collectibles you’ll encounter in Lost Ark. They’re not too difficult to find, and they offer a variety of benefits for seeking them out.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

What is the Powerpass in Lost Ark?

Reaching Lost Ark‘s endgame isn’t an overnight task. Slogging through its main campaign will take more than a dozen hours — and once you reach it, you’re strongly encouraged to roll another character. If you’re not prepared to run through the same quests you just completed, you’ll be glad to hear about Lost Ark‘s Powerpass.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With New Freebie

Nintendo has released a new Nintendo Switch Online update, which comes with a surprise new freebie for subscribers on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. While subscribers to the base model and those with the Expansion Pack will have to wait longer for more N64 games, they can now customize their user icons as they wait for more content. This may sound like a basic feature, but it wasn't available previously. That said, this freebie isn't as straightforward as it sounds. And this isn't surprising as nothing is ever straightforward with Nintendo. To unlock a variety of customization options, players will need to spend Platinum Points, which are earned by completing various missions.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Makes Way For Season 3 Mitsuri

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fan is getting ready for Mitsuri Kanroji's Season 3 comeback with cool cosplay! The second season of the massively popular anime has ended its run earlier this year, and while fans enjoyed the spectacle, there are many more things they are hoping to see in the anime's future. Luckily it wasn't too long after the second season came to an end that it was confirmed that a third season was already being planned. This new season will bring two more Hashira into the fold this time around, and one of them is the fan favorite Mitsuri Kanroji.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Goes Viral All Thanks to One Professor's Akaza Cosplay

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a beast these days. The anime is not only massive in Japan, but it has taken over the fandom across the world. With season two done, all eyes are on the horizon to see why Tanjiro does next. And until then, well – fans can keep going viral just like one professor did when they decided to cosplay as Akaza for his students.
COMICS
ComicBook

Amazon Prime's Hit Series Nearly Topples Netflix's Ozark on Streaming Charts

2022 has already brought some buzzworthy shows into the television space, including a number of new projects inspired by beloved properties. Among them is Amazon Prime's new take on the Jack Reacher franchise, which debuted with the first season of Reacher in February of this year. The show soon became a runaway hit, breaking records for Amazon Prime and quickly being renewed for a second season. That performance is definitely being reflected in the most recent Nielsen numbers, with Reacher being the second most-popular streaming show from the week of January 31st and February 6th. The show was streamed for a total of 1.84 billion minutes, only being defeated by Netflix's Ozark's total of 2.37 billion minutes.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Fan Captures Rengoku's Bright Flames in This Cosplay

The Flame Hashira Rengoku might have died as a result of his battle against Akaza during the finale of the Mugen Train arc, but his fire still burns bright in the hearts of minds of the young swordsmen that encountered him during Demon Slayer. With the Sound Hashira attempting to live up to the legacy of Rengoku during the Entertainment District Arc, one cosplayer has resurrected the member of the Pillars, capturing the energy of the flaming brawler that left quite an impression on Tanjiro and company.
COMICS
NME

‘Lost Ark’ gets its first major content update with new quests and raids

Lost Ark is gaining its first big content update later this month with details already revealed as to what players can expect. On the Lost Ark blog, developer Smilegate has revealed its intentions. While the update won’t include the roadmap that was suggested earlier this month, it will offer a new story episode.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Lost Ark endgame nerfs detailed in full

While the first big update for Lost Ark is due later this month, a lot of conversation among players has been about the announcement that the next weekly update would rebalance some tier 1 and tier 2 endgame activities—several of its Abyssal Dungeons and Guardian Raids are being nerfed. Hardcore players wailed their game was being ruined for the sake of casuals, though there were also plenty of players pointing out that Guardian Raids in particular—activities intended to be repeated daily—don't need to be quite as drawn-out as they currently are.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

How to Farm Gold in Lost Ark

Gold in Lost Ark is one of the main currencies in the games. There are many uses of gold and you can farm gold in the game. Many players struggle to get the gold that they need for their characters. For trading purposes and to improve your gameplay you need lots of gold in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Lost Ark Releases First March Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Lost Ark devs Smilegate RPG have been talking all this week about what's coming to the game as far as new content and difficulty adjustments go, and now, parts of the content plans are now available via the first update of March. Smilegate shared a set of patch notes on Thursday alongside a maintenance announcement, though that maintenance is now over with the new content ready to be experience for those who've progressed enough to access it.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA Online Update Gives Players an Easy GTA$ Bonus This Week

GTA Online players who've been around for even a few weekly updates will know by now that there are always certain missions that award more profits than usual, but every now and then, Rockstar Games gives players a way to earn one big lump sum of GTA$ for doing very little. That opportunity is back again this week with players able to make GTA$200K just for completing a couple of missions.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Is Pokemon Saying Goodbye to Ash Ketchum Soon?

Is Pokemon's anime getting ready to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum soon? Pokemon Journeys has been a markedly different iteration of the anime than fans have ever seen before as it has not limited Ash to just exploring the then newest region of Galar, but every region the video game franchise has introduced to date. This has opened up the series to not only tying canonical events from previous seasons into this newest entry, but makes it further seem like Ash is on a sort of victory tour as he battles his way through the biggest tournament he's ever entered yet.
COMICS
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Update Makes One Popular Gun Worse

A new Call of Duty: Warzone is live on all platforms, or more specifically, via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Alongside the update, developer Raven Software has gone ahead and provided the patch notes for the update, which, most notably, reveal that one of the game's more popular guns has been nerfed. In addition to this, the patch notes also reveal and detail the various bug fixes that have been made to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Update Has Disappointing News for PS4 and PS5 Users

A new PlayStation Plus update has disappointing news for PS4 and PS5 users who thought one of this year's biggest releases was going to be made free via the subscription service in the near future based on a PSN error. We are three months into 2021, and we already have some great games between the likes of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, and as of tomorrow, Gran Turismo 7. One of this year's best releases, at least so far, wasn't a marquee drop like these games though. On February 6, independent developer Slocap released Sifu as a self-published game, though it had a decent buzz around it thanks to a hefty helping hand from the PlayStation Marketing team, who clearly worked out a deal with Slocap that involved helping market the game for console exclusivity. Sifu has already sold over one million copies and is critically acclaimed, and PS Plus subscribers thought it was being made free via the subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

How Does Dr. Stone's Manga End?

Dr. Stone has officially brought its manga run to an end with the newest chapter of the series, so how did it do it? After five years of publication in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's manga was brought to an end with Chapter 232 of the series. This capped off a huge final arc that saw Senku and all of those interested in science across the world take on a brand new mission to make their way to the moon in order to confront the main villain, the Why-Man, directly. After a series of reveals, Senku then forged a path to the end.
COMICS
ComicBook

Hit Dwayne Johnson Movie Returns to Weekly Netflix Top 10

There's just no quit in Red Notice, is there? The action film starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot broke all sorts of records for Netflix when it was released on the service last year. With that trio of stars, the film was always going to be popular, but Red Notice was a bigger hit than many expected, delivering the biggest debut of any Netflix original movie in history. Now, four months after its initial release, Red Notice is still finding a substantial audience.
MOVIES
UPI News

Movie review: 'Turning Red' makes puberty, parents fun

LOS ANGELES, March 7 (UPI) -- Turning Red, premiering Friday on Disney+, is Teen Wolf for girls and pandas. There's a lot more going on because it's Pixar, but the comparison still applies. Meilin Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang) is a 13-year-old eighth-grader who lives in Toronto. She helps her...
LOS ANGELES, CA

