Queen Elizabeth II recovers from COVID-19, holds virtual engagements

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
Queen Elizabeth II is back at work after her COVID-19 diagnosis.

The queen held two virtual audiences Tuesday, meeting digitally with the ambassadors of Chad and Andorra, The Associated Press reported.

She will also hold some private engagements, BBC News reported.

The palace had announced that the queen had mild, cold-like symptoms after she had tested positive for the coronavirus on Feb. 20.

She had canceled several appearances last week, BBC News reported.

Several other people at Windsor Castle, along with Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, had also tested positive before news of the queen’s illness was released, but it is not clear where Elizabeth had contracted COVID-19, The New York Times reported.

The palace did not provide day-to-day health updates, citing privacy. However, palace officials said she had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including having received a booster shot, and that she had continued with light duties, the AP reported.

Queen Elizabeth II recently celebrated the 70th anniversary of her reign, the Times reported.

#Engagements#Covid#Bbc News#British Royal Family#The Associated Press#The New York Times#Palace#Ap#Cox Media Group
