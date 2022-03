We’re on the fifth day of the Russia-Ukraine war, and the invasion is going very poorly. The Ukrainian army and people have defended successfully against Russia’s relentless attacks, with the entire western world coalescing to provide immediate support. The whole conflict has been unfolding under our eyes in real-time. It’s all thanks to an avalanche of photos and videos from the front that have shown us in great detail the horrors of modern-day warfare.

