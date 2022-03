BUFFALO, N.Y. — Pesticides have been a part of human society for over four thousand years and today are used widely to control everything from weeds to insect pests. The class of pesticides known as Neonicotinoids, or "Neonics" has been a focus in recent years because of the negative effects it has on pollinating insects. The NYSDEC is moving to control unrestricted use of Neonics, banning them from general use by January of 2023.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO