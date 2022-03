A legal battle between Seattle and the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe could test the Rights of Nature movement. Jack Fiander knew he needed to try something different. For months, Fiander, a member of the Yakama Nation and legal counsel for the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe, had been trading lawsuits with Seattle over the city’s hydroelectric dams. “Seattle’s not hearing what we’re saying,” he realized. “Maybe they, and the public, need to understand more about Tribal culture.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO