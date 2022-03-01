ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Brisbane kids turn local skate park into a swimming pool after a 'one-in-1000-year rain bomb' explodes over the city

By Ashlea Knickel
 7 days ago

City kids have turned a flooded skate park into the ultimate water slide pool amid record-breaking floods.

Pharaoh Christos shared a heartwarming video on Monday of kids at Varsity Lakes skate park, Brisbane, sliding into a flooded skate park bowl.

The bowl had been filled with rainwater by recent heavy rainfall and created the perfect makeshift water slide pool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JvFbM_0eSKkB8400
Parents watched on as little ones made the most of the wet weather.

Kids could be seen sliding down the sides of the bowl and splashing in the rainwater gathered below.

Commenters were impressed by the creativity of the children and were glad they could find joy in the stressful situation created by the southeast Queensland floods.

'I would totally do that! Hahah this is why we love Australia,' one person wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rcace_0eSKkB8400
'Good on ya kids, they deserve to have fun,' another said.

'Love it, I would have done the same in my childhood too,' another wrote.

However, other commenters were concerned over how dirty the water would be after so many children playing in it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35qG4v_0eSKkB8400
A man paddled a kayak past a bus in Milton Brisbane as the region battles the worst flood event the state has seen since 2011
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PivTE_0eSKkB8400

'Cholera, diarrhoea, hepatitis A & typhoid vibes,' one person wrote.

'Someone grab come chlorine from Clarkeys and she'll be right,' another said.

'Less bacteria in a dogs water bowl,' another wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOtcT_0eSKkB8400
The Brisbane River peaked at 3.85m at 8am on Monday and 140 suburbs were issued flood warnings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DEph3_0eSKkB8400
Residents in Lismore, northern NSW, were forced to evacuate on Monday following the collapse of the town's levee

The devastating flood in southeast Queensland has submerged at least 15,000 Brisbane homes and cut off power to 53,000 more.

Eight people have been killed in Queensland's worst floods since 2011 and at least another four are missing.

The Brisbane River peaked at 3.85m at 8am on Monday and 140 suburbs were issued flood warnings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDFgG_0eSKkB8400
Lismore, northeast NSW, is facing its worst ever flood crisis following the collapse of the town's levee as 340,000 northern NSW residents have been urged prepare to evacuate their homes

Lismore, northeast NSW, is facing its worst ever flood crisis following the collapse of the town's levee.

40,000 northern NSW residents - majority in the Lismore region - have been ordered to evacuate their home while another 300,000 have been told to prepare to flee their homes.

Emergency services, and the military all assisted with the large-scale evacuation effort.

QUEENSLAND FLOODS - KEY FIGURES

Current Brisbane River peak is lower than 2011 emergency with a current high of 3.85m compared to 4.46m 11 years ago

No trains are running in Brisbane and all bus routes have been suspended

Gold Coast trams are currently operating

More than 1,000 schools across the state are closed

1,544 Queenslanders are in evacuation centres

15,000 Brisbane homes have been impacted by the severe weather

3,600 homes in Gympie have been effected

There are 51,000 homes across Queensland that have no power

Bremmer River has peaked at 17m

Maryborough River is expected to peak Monday

Logan and Albert rivers are being closely monitored

