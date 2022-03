The coal mining industry has taken a severe hit in the two years preceding 2021 but ultimately turned things around by the end of the year. Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) is a Tennessee-based coal mining company and the tenth large coal producer in the United States. The company operates in the states of Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Wyoming, Utah, Illinois, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania and supplies coal to clients worldwide. The mining company went public in 2004 and is currently operating under Contura Energy, which acquired Alpha in 2018. Facing a troubled coal industry, a look into the company’s fate will reveal crucial details about the future industry as a whole and how investors should react.

