District literacy specialist Kristin Allen was named 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year for RSD13 and was honored at a Board of Education meeting in February. “I have to say that I am very blessed that my district supports me, as I wouldn’t have been able to achieve everything I have done thus far, if I didn’t work in a district that shared my passions and beliefs,” said Allen.

