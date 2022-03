Last year’s Eurovision co-organiser has joined calls to ban Russia from competing this year, amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. On Thursday 24 February, organisers of the annual contest announced that they had no plans to prevent Russia from taking part, despite urging by Ukraine’s public broadcaster. “The Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political cultural event which unites nations and celebrates diversity through music,” the statement said.“The [European Broadcasting Union’s] public broadcaster members in both Russia and Ukraine have committed to participating in this year’s event in Turin and we are currently planning to welcome artists from both countries...

