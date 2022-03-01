Cole Swindell to headline Champaign County Fair

Ukraine dismissed Russian promises to let civilians flee its forces' assault on major cities on Monday after Moscow offered humanitarian corridors that led to Russia itself or its close ally Belarus. Russia announced a cease-fire and said it was offering routes for safe passage out of the capital Kyiv, the...
U.S. crude oil surged more than 7 percent in Sunday evening trade as the market continued to react to supply disruptions stemming from Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the possibility of a ban on Russian oil and natural gas. West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the U.S. oil benchmark,...
Seven people, including two children, are reportedly dead after a tornado ripped through multiple Iowa countries near the capital city of Des Moines. Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said on Sunday that six county residents were killed during the storm, adding the storm destroyed about 52 homes in the country within a span of 13.7 miles wind speeds reaching 155 miles per hour, CNN reported.
Washington — An armed 17-year-old male was arrested at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday night after he and another individual drove through a security checkpoint at the installation's main gate, prompting a lockdown at the base. The incident took place as Vice President Kamala Harris and four members of...
Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine. Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.
WNBA star Brittney Griner's wife has posted to Instagram about the Phoenix Mercury player's detention in Russia. Griner was detained after Russian officials said they found vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis in her luggage at the Sheremetyevo airport near Moscow. The offense could carry up to 10 years...
The U.S. national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline notched $4.065 Monday as supply disruptions continue to drive up oil prices to new highs, according to AAA. "Supply disruptions are getting worse as oil traders, vessel owners, governments, ports, and dock workers do not want to touch anything related to Russia," Lipow Oil Associates President Andy Lipow told FOX Business, commenting on the escalating war in Ukraine.
Washington — Senior American officials are in Venezuela this weekend to meet with the government of Nicolás Maduro, whose authoritarian rule of the oil-producing country has meant no formal diplomatic relations between the two countries since 2019. The visit is yet another example of a geopolitical shift underway...
Comments / 0