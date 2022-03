On Friday, March 4, Batfans will be introduced to Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which includes fresh takes on Batman (Robert Pattinson), the Riddler (Paul Dano), and the Penguin (Colin Farrell), among other classic Batman characters. One of the most important shoes being filled is that of Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman, who is being portrayed by the dynamic Zoë Kravitz, and in this exclusive featurette ahead of the film’s release, Kravitz herself dives into the the character, who she “wouldn’t call” a villain, because there is “so much in the gray” in regards to Kyle and what (and why) she does what she does as Catwoman.

