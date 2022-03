If you were to look up “Outlaw Country” in your Webster’s, there a good possibility the definition would be accompanied by a small photo of Elizabeth Cook. She’s a songwriter, a singer and recording artist, and she also happens to be the afternoon DJ on the Sirius XM Outlaw Country station. She spins the tunes by Willie and Waylon and all the others who famously broke the country music mold, back in the ‘70s, and added different styles and flavors to the mix.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO