Click here to read the full article. Reese Witherspoon brought a surrealist take to her razor-sharp red carpet style for the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday night in Santa Monica, Calif. The actress is nominated for two trophies for her work on the second season of Apple TV’s “The Morning Show”: Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. While stepping out for the awards, the “Legally Blonde” star pose in a black midi-length dress by Schiaparelli. The Daniel Roseberry-designed number featured a strapless silhouette with a swirl-shaped neckline, as well as a...

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO