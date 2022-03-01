ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

DMC Global reports net loss in corrected annual report

By BizWest Staff
bizwest.com
 6 days ago

BROOMFIELD — Metalworking company DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) reported a net loss of $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 in its annual report released Feb. 25. The Broomfield-based company issued corrections for its annual report after incorrect numbers were mistakenly included...

bizwest.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spokesman-Review

Avista Corp. reports uptick in annual earnings in 2021

Avista Corp. has reported an increase in yearly earnings for 2021, primarily fueled by revenue and customer growth. The Spokane-based utility reported net income of $147.3 million, or $2.10 per share, for the year ending Dec. 31, compared to $129.5 million, or $1.90 per share for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020, the company stated in a news release Wednesday.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Avant Brands Reports Net Loss Of CA$5.4M For Fiscal 2021

Cannabis company Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 ended Nov.30, 2021. "2021 was a transformative year for Avant as we graduated on to the TSX, entered new international markets, licensed the 3PL JV, our newest and largest facility, launched innovative new products and emerged with one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry," stated Norton Singhavon, founder and CEO of Avant. "We continue to grow our market demand while remaining innovative and providing consumers in Canada and internationally with premium quality cannabis. We entered 2022 with considerable momentum, resulting in anticipated record revenues for Avant in Q1 2022 and we intend to continue to execute on our growth strategy."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Yun
Sourcing Journal

Gap Inc. Reports $16 Million Q4 Net Loss

Click here to read the full article. Gap Inc. reported net sales for the fourth quarter dipped 3 percent to $4.5 billion compared to 2019 on store closures and divestitures. In a Nutshell: Gap Inc., with a portfolio of billion-dollar lifestyle brands, including Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta, said Thursday that fiscal year 2022 revenue growth is expected in the low single-digit range versus fiscal year 2021, with first quarter net sales forecast to be down mid to high-single digits versus the first quarter of 2021. The company projected diluted earnings per share (EPS) to be in the range of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Cheyenne Post

Annual Economic Trends Report

At this time last year, Wyoming and Laramie County were recovering from a sharp downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, both the state and the county have continued recovering, as income growth and sales growth were both positive and unemployment rates continued to drop. A key indicator of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves featured in Rise of the Rest’s annual report

FreightWaves is featured as one of 21 “portfolio companies” in the Rise of the Rest’s inaugural report. Entitled “Place Matters,” the annual report “highlights next-wave portfolio companies scaling in rising ecosystems.” To view the ROTR annual report, follow this link. The Rise of...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmc#Lawsuits#Annual Report#Dmc Global Inc#Bizwest#Dmc Global#Dynaenergetics
Benzinga

Riv Capital Reports Unaudited Net Loss Of CA$3.51M For The Third Quarter

Cannabis focused venture capital company RIV Capital Inc. (CSE:RIV) (OTC:CNPOF) released its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2021. “We have narrowed our pipeline of potential U.S. cannabis acquisition targets and are more excited than...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Front Office Sports

Hibbett Reports Q4 Loss In Net Income

In its Q4 earnings report, Hibbett reported net income of $17.7 million, down from $23.9 million during the same period in 2021. The report noted the athletic apparel retailer saw a “strong sales trend leading up to the Christmas holiday.” CEO and President Mike Longo attributed the lack of major growth to supply chain disruption, inflation fears, and the rise of the Omicron variant.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy