ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Minor shot in San Francisco

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Auoo9_0eSKhsbk00

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A fight between two juveniles on Monday evening on Potrero Hill resulted in one of the juveniles being shot, the San Francisco Police Bayview division reports.

The shooting was first announced on Twitter at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The victim sustained a non life-threatening injury, police said.

The investigation is being undertaken by the Community Violence Reduction Team and is ongoing. Police will release more information in the morning, they said.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

1 hospitalized in San Jose due to stabbing injury

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to a scene of a stabbing on Sunday in the area of 400 block Sands Drive, officials report. One adult male was found stabbed with life-threatening injuries, as stated in a tweet by San Jose Police Media Relations. He is being transported to a local hospital. Units are […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

San Francisco: 3 dead in possible drug overdose

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers responded to the 3400 block of 19th Street Saturday morning for a wellness check on three individuals. Officers arrived on the scene around 7:53 a.m. and found three unresponsive people in need of medical attention. Police requested medical assistance to the scene. Medics arrived at the scene and pronounced all […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Stockton man shot by unknown person

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — A 36-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning in Stockton, police said. According to police, the man was in the 2600 block of West March Lane when an unknown person shot him at 6:10 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No suspect information was available. Copyright © […]
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Police#Shooting#Bay City News Inc#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
KRON4 News

1 dead in Hayward liquor store shooting

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Deputies were dispatched to a liquor store located on the 200 block of A Street in response to a shooting Saturday night, officials say. Officers arrived around 10:40 p.m. and found a young male with several gunshot wounds. Fire and EMS responded to the scene but were unable to save the […]
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

BART single-tracking trains at Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (BCN) — BART is advising riders that it is single-tracking trains all day Sunday on its Yellow Line (Antioch-SFO-Millbrae) and to expect delays of 15 to 20 minutes. This is to allow crews to continue replacing the critical electric cables that power trains. Riders can visit BART.gov for real-time transit updates. Copyright © […]
LAFAYETTE, CA
KRON4 News

Fremont Officer celebration to cause heavy traffic

FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — Services for a well-known and respected police officer who died unexpectedly in February are taking place in Fremont Saturday morning, and roads will be closed and heavy traffic is expected in the area of the church, officials said. Eastbound Thornton Avenue will be closed between Blacow Road and Cabrillo Drive as […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

BART delay ‘resolved’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – BART trains systemwide were delayed 20 minutes this morning, the agency stated, due to weather, an equipment problem near Daly City, and police activity near Lake Merritt. BART subsequently reached out to KRON4 to clarify that the agency sometimes speaks in absolutes but that not every train was delayed 20 minutes. […]
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area gas prices highest average in the nation

(BCN) — California drivers continue to face sticker shock at the gas pump as they are paying the highest average price per gallon in the nation. Motorists are paying on average 58 cents more for a gallon of regular gas than they did three weeks ago, as the statewide average price reached a national high […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy