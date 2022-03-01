Poll: Residents impacted by its location support Rivian facility

A recent, independently commissioned Georgia Chamber poll of the four-county — Jasper, Morgan, Newton, Walton — area named as home to Rivian’s $5 billion future manufacturing facility shows a strong 2-to-1 support for the project. Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder/File

ATLANTA — A recent, independently commissioned Georgia Chamber poll of the four-county — Jasper, Morgan, Newton, Walton — area named as home to Rivian’s $5 billion future manufacturing facility shows a strong 2-to-1 support for the project. According to the poll, respondents cited the positive impact the facility will have on local community jobs, businesses, schools, and health care as primary reasons for their support.

“We are committed to helping the Department of Economic Development and local partners facilitate a transparent and environmentally friendly plan of action that leads to the same kind of economic success and corporate stewardship we see across Georgia and call on political candidates to do the same,” Chris Clark, president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber, said in a news release. “Unfortunately, recent efforts by candidates from both parties to criticize economic growth projects, local efforts or major sporting events for political gain are counterproductive and harmful to the long-term economic prosperity of our communities and the economic mobility of the next generation.

“The Georgia Chamber is committed to the lives and livelihoods of the residents of the Peach State and hope that it will be the priority for anyone seeking elected office as well.”

The following are key findings from the poll:

♦ 54% of registered voters in the area have heard of the Rivian project;

♦ The project enjoys a 2-to-1 advantage in support among those who are aware of it, with 49% of aware voters supporting it, and 24% opposing it;

♦ Support for the Rivian project is strong among highly likely voters, who support it by more than a 2-to-1 margin.

“This poll confirms the widespread positive sentiment that we’ve felt within the community and the state since the Rivian project was announced in late December,” Clark said. “While there is certainly more work to be done by the state, local community and Rivian, citizens recognize the immense opportunity that this project represents for families, local businesses, schools and area infrastructure.

“For years, the Stanton Springs community and the state have worked together to bring high-quality, cutting-edge businesses from around the world to the area in conscientious ways. This poll reflects the community’s optimism that they can grow responsibility while maintaining the values that have made this region special.”

“I share the support that our community has in this project,” the Rev. Fred Perriman said. “I believe this type of business in our area will enrich the lives of our community members, especially our young families. Even though a development of this size may present its own set of challenges, the addition of Rivian in our county will provide opportunities for well-paying jobs as well as positively impact business in Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties. Additionally, as a devoted family man, I believe that better-paying jobs and incomes are the foundation for a better tax base for our schools, roads and local economy. We owe it to our future generation to help make their lives better.”

The poll, sponsored by The Georgia Chamber, surveyed 450 randomly selected registered voters in Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties regarding the proposed Rivian assembly plan that will be located in Staton Springs. It has a margin of error of +/- 4.6% and was conducted on Feb. 11-13 by Cygnal, which has been named the most accurate polling firm in America by the New York Times. Cygnal polls frequently in Georgia. While the Georgia Chamber commissioned the poll, it was conducted independently by Cygnal.