ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

BT BOCES & Broome County Mental Health Department to hold free “Spring into Wellness” panel

By Emily Venuti
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CMbip_0eSKhIGw00

BINGHAMTON, NY – With Spring just around the corner, it’s a great time to work on your mental health and overall wellness.

Broome Tioga BOCES and the Broome County Mental Health Department is holding a free discussion by a panel of local experts who will address topics such as:

-Mental Health

-Substance Abuse

-Coping and Self Care

-Community Resources

The event is open to all and childcare is available.

Pizza and cookies will be served.

The event takes place Thursday, March 10th from 5:30 to 7:30 at BOCES, with a virtual attendance option.

You must register by March 2nd.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

DEC hiring, opening registration for 2022 summer camps

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York residents will have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors at the Department of Environmental Conservation’s summer camps once again in 2022. According to the DEC, campers who attend the camps participate in discovery groups exploring different habitats and the human impact on the environment. They also learn science, solve […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tioga, NY
Broome County, NY
Sports
Binghamton, NY
Sports
Binghamton, NY
Government
Binghamton, NY
Health
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Broome County, NY
Broome County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy