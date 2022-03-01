BT BOCES & Broome County Mental Health Department to hold free “Spring into Wellness” panel
BINGHAMTON, NY – With Spring just around the corner, it’s a great time to work on your mental health and overall wellness.
Broome Tioga BOCES and the Broome County Mental Health Department is holding a free discussion by a panel of local experts who will address topics such as:
-Mental Health
-Substance Abuse
-Coping and Self Care
-Community Resources
The event is open to all and childcare is available.
Pizza and cookies will be served.
The event takes place Thursday, March 10th from 5:30 to 7:30 at BOCES, with a virtual attendance option.
You must register by March 2nd.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.
Comments / 0