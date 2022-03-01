Atari announces Kombinera for Switch

Epic Games has acquired the music marketplace platform Bandcamp, the companies said on Wednesday.
Bandcamp will continue to operate as a standalone marketplace, led by co-founder and CEO Ethan Diamond, but the platform will use Epic Game’s resources to expand internationally and improve its live streaming, mobile, search and payment capabilities.More from The Hollywood ReporterGuillermo del Toro to Receive AIS' Inaugural Gene Kelly Visionary AwardUniversal, Fortnite Team to Reimagine Classic Monsters With 'We Will Be Monsters' (Exclusive)Cinesite's Digital Journey: From 'Snow White' to James Bond
The music marketplace will continue to use its “artist-first” revenue model, which gives Bandcamp a 10 to...
Comments / 0