Video Games

Atari announces Kombinera for Switch

By Brian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtari today revealed Kombinera, a new puzzle platformer for Switch that’s being developed by Graphite Lab and Joystick. The title is just on the horizon as it’s already lined up to launch this April. We’ve got more...

digitalspy.com

Pokémon gen 9 games Scarlet and Violet announced for Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Legends: Arceus, described as the latest core entry and not a spin-off, may only have just been released but there's already something new coming your way following the announcement of Pokémon generation 9 with the games Scarlet and Violet. The games were announced in a trailer as...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Battlefield 2042 maps are too big, admits DICE

Battlefield 2042 developer DICE has addressed the state of the game's current maps, even suggesting that the maps are too big. In a recent blog post, the developer outlined what it sees as the “current problems that we face with gameplay on maps", going into detail about the problems the community has brought up and offering specific examples about what it's doing to fix them. Interestingly the developer admits that one of Battlefield 2042's key selling points, the sheer scale of maps, might actually be one of its biggest problems.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Triangle Strategy Review: A Slow-Moving But Compelling Strategy Game

Triangle Strategy is a deliberately paced strategy game that should appeal to fans of classic Fire Emblem or Final Fantasy Tactics games. The latest in Square Enix's "HD-2D" series of games, which combines pixel characters with detailed backgrounds, Triangle Strategy was developed by Tomoya Asano, the maker of Bravely Default and Octopath Traveler. Although this is a tactical RPG instead of a JRPG, this feels very much in spirit with those games, with a complex story, a wide cast of characters with not-too-overwhelming combat options, and a game that's enjoyable but very slow-paced.
VIDEO GAMES
Atari
The Verge

Microsoft Flight Simulator can now run on Xbox One thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft Flight Simulator is launching on Xbox Cloud Gaming today, allowing Xbox One owners to access the game for the first time. The Xbox Series X / S exclusive was previously only playable on the latest Xbox consoles, but you can now play Microsoft Flight Simulator through a web browser, on Android and iOS devices, and on Xbox One consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

How to get all bonus outfits in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is brimming with life. This isn't the first time the series has gone full 3D, but it is a massive leap over prior games that, even with 3D models, stuck to an overhead and isometric viewpoint for most of the time. The last entries in the ever-popular Pokémon series did start introducing a more developed and expansive system for customizing your character. While older games, at best, let you pick your gender, we now have a host of outfits to style our trainers however we like.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Deals Reminder: 2022 Complete Game Developer Bundle

Just a quick reminder for our readers on a great deal on the 2022 Complete Game Developer Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. The 2022 Complete Game Developer Bundle is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $29 and it comes with some great features. Plus a range of different courses to teach you how to become a game developer.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Fortnite’ Maker Epic Games Acquires Bandcamp

Epic Games has acquired the music marketplace platform Bandcamp, the companies said on Wednesday. Bandcamp will continue to operate as a standalone marketplace, led by co-founder and CEO Ethan Diamond, but the platform will use Epic Game’s resources to expand internationally and improve its live streaming, mobile, search and payment capabilities.More from The Hollywood ReporterGuillermo del Toro to Receive AIS' Inaugural Gene Kelly Visionary AwardUniversal, Fortnite Team to Reimagine Classic Monsters With 'We Will Be Monsters' (Exclusive)Cinesite's Digital Journey: From 'Snow White' to James Bond The music marketplace will continue to use its “artist-first” revenue model, which gives Bandcamp a 10 to...
BUSINESS
GamesRadar+

Life is Strange developer plans to release six games by end of 2025

Life is Strange developer Dontnod has revealed ambitious plans to release several games across the next few years - though it hasn’t said what any of them are. The Parisian company, which recently opened a subsidiary studio in Montreal, has six in-house projects on the go. They’re all expected to launch between 2022 and 2025. Announcing the news in a business review, Dontnod emphasised a commitment to its two great successes: Life is Strange and Vampyr.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

The best Gran Turismo 7 pre-order deals on PS5 and PS4

Sony's long-running racing simulator is back with a brand-new next-gen iteration of the franchise with Gran Turismo 7, releasing exclusively on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4, 2022. The racer boasts over 420 cars at launch, which can be acquired in the game's Brand Central store and the...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Deus Ex’ creator working on a new “immersive simulation” game

Warren Spector, best known for producing System Shock and Deus Ex, has announced he is working on something new. According to a press release from OtherSide Entertainment, Spector is now working on an “immersive simulation” game based on a new intellectual property. In the statement, Spector said “fans...
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Elden Ring PC mod lets you pause the game but disables online play

A hot potato: Elden Ring, the recently launched action RPG from developer FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco, is off to the kind of start that others can only dream of. As of writing, the PC version of the game has a Metacritic score of 95 (and it’s even higher for the PS5 version). It’s not perfect, however, as a handful of launch-day bugs have proven bothersome for some gamers. Others – perhaps those new to the Souls formula – have discovered that the lack of a true in-game pause function can be equally frustrating.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy’ is coming to Xbox Game Pass

The next batch of Xbox Game Pass games have been revealed, including Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and more. Microsoft has released a new blog post detailing all the games that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to get their hands on soon. Available today...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Netflix acquires another developer to build ‘world class games’

Netflix has made an offer to acquire Next Games, the Finland-based developer behind mobile puzzle RPG Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales. In a blog post, Netflix’s VP of games Mike Verdu said that the acquisition was to help the company “build a library of great games for our members to enjoy.” Next Games has also developed a pair of Walking Dead-themed mobile games.
BUSINESS
yankodesign.com

Ehsaas Braille watch concept will let the visually impaired feel the time

It’s interesting how unique concept designs from some years ago inspired a number of products we commonly use these days. That’s how important conceptual products are. You design something and even if it doesn’t become a reality, some group will pick up the idea and bring it into production.
ELECTRONICS
NME

‘XCOM 2’ multiplayer services are shutting down on PC

Firaxis Games has announced that XCOM 2 will lose its multiplayer and other online modes on PC by the end of March. Earlier this week (February 28) Firaxis Games announced that XCOM 2’s multiplayer and challenge modes would be shutting down. “As a heads up to the XCOM 2 community, we wanted to share that we will be retiring services for Multiplayer and Challenge Mode for the Steam version of the game on March 28″ wrote Firaxis on a Steam post.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Ghostwire: Tokyo’s visual novel prologue is out today on PS4 and PS5

With Tango Gameworks set to release the first-person supernatural action game Ghostwire: Tokyo on March 25, the developer has also released a free visual novel adventure for PS4 and PS5 to prepare fans before they plunge into the depths of a specter-riddled metropolis. Set six months before the events of...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Elden Ring: all of the updates about FromSoftware’s open-world hit

Elden Ring is finally here. The huge game, from Dark Souls developer FromSoftware, is set in a world created in part by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. It largely lives up to the massive hype, but it hasn’t had a perfect launch. Bandai Namco issued a PSA on the day of release promising updates to fix a PS5 save bug and some PC issues. And The Verge’s Ash Parrish wrote about how the game’s character creator fails Black players.
VIDEO GAMES

