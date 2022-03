Reddick proved he was not just a one-hit wonder with the Cardinals after totaling 11.5 sacks in 2021. If I'm Panthers GM Scott Fitterer, Reddick is my top priority. Yes, even over CB Stephon Gilmore. Although losing Gilmore would hurt, the Panthers' secondary has a number of young guys capable of getting the job done. Carolina doesn't have the same luxury of talent at edge. Should the Panthers get a deal done with Reddick, he and Brian Burns would be one of the top pass rushing duos in the NFL.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO