Adidas suspends partnership with Russian football federation

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Adidas has suspended its partnership with the Russian football federation with immediate effect.

The German sports retailer had made the kits for both the Russian men’s and women’s national teams since 2009 and their announcement comes after Fifa confirmed their suspension from international football following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Adidas is suspending its partnership with the Russian Football Union (RFU) with immediate effect,” read a statement on Tuesday.

Adidas and the RFU last renewed their partnership in 2018 and their deal was set to expire at the end of this year.

Fifa’s decision to suspend Russia from international football effectively ended their hopes of reaching the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while the women’s team are also set to be excluded from the European Championships in England this summer.

Russia were due to face Poland in the semi-finals of the World Cup qualifying play-offs later this month but the Polish FA were joined by Sweden and the Czech Republic in refusing to play against them in the wake of the Vladimir Putin-backed invasion of Ukraine.

The football associations of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have also said that they will refuse to play against Russia.

Adidas’ decision was the latest in the corporate backlash against Russia and also comes after Manchester United cut ties with Russian state airline Aeroflot and German football club Schalke ended their deal with Gazprom.

