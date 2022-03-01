ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Paramount Halts ‘The Lost City,’ ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Release in Russia

By Rebecca Rubin
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=053Nfj_0eSKgLWo00

Click here to read the full article.

Paramount Pictures is the latest Hollywood studio to pause the theatrical release of its upcoming films in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine last week.

“As we witness the ongoing tragedy in Ukraine, we have decided to pause the theatrical release of our upcoming films in Russia, including ‘The Lost City,’ and ‘ Sonic the Hedgehog 2 .’ We stand by all those impacted by the humanitarian crisis across Ukraine, Russia, and our international markets and will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds,” a studio spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Disney, Sony and Warner Bros. similarly announced they will not allow new movies, such as “Turning Red,” “Morbius,” and “The Batman,” to play in Russian movie theaters “in light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.” For now, several Hollywood titles that have already premiered in Russia, including Sony’s video game adaptation “Uncharted” and Disney’s murder mystery “Death on the Nile,” will continue to play there through the end of their agreed licensing period.

Russia is not a make-or-break theatrical territory, but recent big-budget blockbusters have been successful in the country. For example, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” generated a robust $44 million there, and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” made $32 million in the country, making it the second-biggest market for that movie following North America. “Uncharted” and “Death on the Nile,” the two newest Hollywood releases, have grossed $9 million and $6.7 million, respectively.

Across the entertainment industry, companies have been debating the prospect of releasing content in Russia amid the invasion of Ukraine by military forces. Also on Monday, Netflix said it will not carry the 20 Russian free-to-air propaganda channels that the streamer could be required to host under Russian law.

Like Paramount, which said it “will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds,” other studios have shared intentions to keep a watchful eye on “the evolving situation.”

“We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation,” a Disney spokesperson said on Monday. “In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Mitchell Ryan, Actor in ‘Dark Shadows’ and ‘Dharma & Greg,’ Dies at 88

Click here to read the full article. Mitchell Ryan, an actor known for roles in “Dark Shadows,” “Dharma & Greg” and movies including “Magnum Force” and “High Plains Drifter,” died Friday in Los Angeles, his agent confirmed. He was 88. Soap opera fans may remember Ryan best for his role of Burke Devlin on “Dark Shadows,” a gothic soap that aired on ABC in the late 60s and early 70s. Ryan played Burke until 1967, when he was replaced by Anthony George. Kathryn Leigh Scott, who portrayed several roles on “Dark Shadows,” shared thoughts on her costar’s death in a Friday Facebook...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Tim Considine, ‘My Three Sons’ Actor, Dies at 81

Click here to read the full article. Tim Considine, the actor best known for the role of eldest son Mike on the long-running sitcom “My Three Sons,” died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles, according to a Facebook post from his co-star Stanley Livingston. He was 81. Born in Los Angeles to a showbiz family –– his father, John Considine Jr. was an Oscar-nominated film producer for “Boys Town,” and his mother was the daughter of theater magnate Alexander Pantages –– Considine got his start as a child actor in the 1950s, playing characters in Disney Television’s “Mickey Mouse Club”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

BBC News ‘Temporarily Suspends’ Journalism in Russia After New Censorship Law

Click here to read the full article. The BBC is temporarily suspending journalism work in Russia after the country passed a draconian censorship law on Friday that would directly impact journalists in the country. The Duma, Russia’s parliament, passed a bill enabling anyone accused of publishing “false information” regarding Russia’s military to be prosecuted and potentially imprisoned. BBC director general Tim Davie said: “This legislation appears to criminalise the process of independent journalism. It leaves us no other option than to temporarily suspend the work of all BBC News journalists and their support staff within the Russian Federation while we assess...
POLITICS
Daily Herald

Hollywood halts releases in Russia, including 'The Batman'

NEW YORK -- Warner Bros. is halting the release of 'œThe Batman' in Russia, just days before it was to open in theaters there, as Hollywood moved to cease distribution plans in the country following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Warner Bros., the Walt Disney Co. and Sony...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Sonic The Hedgehog#Hollywood Movies#Morbius#Russian
The Independent

‘Welcome to hell’: Ukraine drone strike destroys Russian convoy in aerial footage

This is the dramatic moment the Ukrainian military used a drone to destroy a Russian convoy from above. Footage of Turkish-made drones hitting Putin’s forces has been posted online as Ukraine fights back against Russian invasion. Chief commander of the armed forces Valery Zaluzhny posted the clip on Facebook, saying a Bayraktar drone was used near the city of Malryn, around 60 miles northwest of Kyiv. The black and white clip appears to show a row of stationary trucks before an explosive blast in the middle of the line. Zaluzhny wrote: “Welcome to hell!” when he posted the...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Variety

Variety

52K+
Followers
48K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy