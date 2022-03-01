ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anya Taylor-Joy cuts a stylish figure in an intricately beaded dress and a caped jacket as she leads stars taking to the front row for the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week

By Laura Fox For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Anya Taylor-Joy was among the glamorous stars in attendance for the lavish Dior show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

The actress, 25, stunned in an eye-catching dress intricately covered in hundreds of beads and sequins as she arrived in the French city for the swanky fashion event.

Joining Anya were a slew of glamorous stars, including fashion favourite Alexa Chung and modelling icon Elle Macpherson as they arrived to watch the unveiling of the iconic designer's latest looks.

Incredible: Anya Taylor-Joy was among the glamorous stars in attendance for the lavish Dior show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, donning an eye-catching dress intricately covered in hundreds of beads and sequins
Anya highlighted her slender physique by donning a sophisticated A-line dress covered with a colourful beaded pattern, teamed with a simple black caped jacket.

The Queen's Gambit star accessorised her look with narrow-framed sunglasses and pointed-toe heels, catching the attention of onlookers as she arrived for the fashion show.

Keeping her ice blonde tresses in a simple poker-straight style, Anya finished her look with a sleek black hairband as she arrived for the fashion show.

Perfection: The Queen's Gambit star accessorised her look with narrow-framed sunglasses and pointed-toe heels, catching the attention of onlookers as she arrived for the fashion show
Happy: Inside the fashion show, Anya took her place on the front row alongside French actress Isabelle Adjani
Looking lovely! Keeping her ice blonde tresses in a simple poker-straight style, Anya finished her look with a sleek black hairband as she arrived for the fashion show

Also cutting a chic figure was Alexandra Daddario, who posted up a storm in a simple black shirt dress with a fun lace trim.

Adding a vintage twist, the actress teamed the dress with strapped heels covered with silver studs along with a tiny clutch bag.

Pulling her raven tresses into a sleek bun, Alexandra added a hint of Parisian chic to her ensemble with a statement red lip.

Perfection: Also cutting a chic figure was Alexandra Daddario, who posted up a storm in a simple black shirt dress with a fun lace trim, teamed with strapped heels covered with silver studs
Perfection: Pulling her raven tresses into a sleek bun, Alexandra added a hint of Parisian chic to her ensemble with a statement red lip
Standing out: Showcasing her striking features, Alexandra slipped into the fun black shirt dress with a pretty lace hem and capped sleeves
Rihanna wore her raciest maternity look to date as she attended the Dior Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday.

Fresh from Milan Fashion Week, the singer, 33, continued to push style boundaries as she wore sheer mesh négligée to the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 showcase.

Daring to wear lingerie as outerwear, Rihanna, who announced she is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky last month, showed off her pregnancy curves as she prepared to take her seat in the front row.

Rihanna wore her raciest maternity look to date as she attended the show, donning a black lace bra and thong underneath the mesh midi-dress and strategically used a leather trench cover
Daring: Fresh from Milan Fashion Week, the singer continued to push style boundaries as she wore sheer mesh négligée to the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 showcase
Rihanna wore a black lace bra and thong underneath the mesh midi-dress and strategically used a leather trench cover to cover her derriere.

Adding a boost to her height with shiny knee-high pointed boots, Rihanna oozed confidents in the skin-flashing ensemble.

The Umbrella hitmaker added layers of silver chain jewellery and earrings to complete her look and slicked her hair up in a half up half down hairstyle.

Revealing: Daring to wear lingerie as outerwear, Rihanna, who announced she is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky last month, showed off her pregnancy curves as she prepared to take her seat in the front row
Flawless: The Umbrella hitmaker added layers of silver chain jewellery and earrings to complete her look and slicked her hair up in a half up half down hairstyle
Funky: Iris Law showcased her edgy fashion sense with her platinum blonde buzz cut

Also in attendance for the fashion show was designer Alexa Chung, who put on a leggy display in sartorial chic-inspired grey tweed shorts with a paperbag waist.

Completing the sophisticated tone of the ensemble, she donned a crisp white shirt, a longline grey coat and white pointed-toe heels.

Meanwhile legendary supermodel Elle Macpherson opted for an edgy look, teaming a cropped wraparound coat over a slightly longer rose effect black dress, and looked every inch the style legend in oversized sunglasses.

Fashion icon: Elle Macpherson opted for an edgy look, teaming a cropped wraparound coat over a slightly longer rose effect black dress, and looked every inch the style legend in oversized sunglasses
Elsewhere, newly-engaged Romee Strijd had her stunning engagement ring on display as she arrived for the fashion show.

The Dutch model donned a quirky pinafore dress in a loose camel fabric, over a matching sleeveless white shirt as she beamed outside the show.

Romee finished her fun look with chunky cream lace-up boots as she prepared to take her place on the front row.

Looking lovely: The Dutch model donned a quirky pinafore dress in a loose camel fabric, over a matching sleeveless white shirt as she beamed outside the show
Good spirits: Romee was seen chatting to some of the reporters present outside the fashion show after making a bold statement in her preppy ensemble

Olivia Palermo brought a touch of colour to proceedings as she arrived in a bold yellow tarten two-piece suit layered over a fuchsia pink polo neck, accompanied by knee-high lace boots

While Anya didn't take home the Lead Actress trophy at the Emmy awards, The Queen's Gambit ended up being one of the evening's big winners, taking home 11 Emmys from its 18 nominations.

The bulk of those were Creative Arts Emmy wins from the week before, but writer–director Scott Frank won the award for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the main ceremony, and the final award of the night, Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, also went to The Queen's Gambit.

And Anya will soon set her sights on the animated world of entertainment as she was cast alongside Chris Pratt for a new Nintendo-themed flick.

Pratt will voice Mario while Anya is set to portray Princess Peach and Charlie Day as Luigi in the Super Mario Bros. animated movie.

Colourful: Olivia Palermo brought a touch of colour to proceedings as she arrived in a bold yellow tarten two-piece suit layered over a fuchsia pink polo neck, accompanied by knee-high lace boots
