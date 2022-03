Neon Giant wants to bring its video game to the largest number of users and today opens reservations on Sony consoles. Curve Games and Neon Giant They put an end to about two months of rumors and confirm the launch of The Ascent on PS5 and PS4 for this March 24ththus allowing PlayStation users to enjoy the successful RPG with a cyberpunk setting. In addition, reservations for the video game are opened today, having incentive one RPEG 33 rocket launcher with a unique laser sight in blue.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO