Trying to get kids off of any electronic can be hard. But this could do the trick!. First, let's cover what a 'slot car' is. According to Leb Hobbies, a slot car is a miniature scaled automobile that is powered by a small electric motor. The cars are raced on a track that has a groove for each vehicle lane, and the slot car has a small pin or blade that extends from the bottom and into the groove. The contacts brushes pick up the electricity from the track rails to the motor and power the car. The guide pin keeps the car in the track. The vehicle is controlled by a hand-held speed controller that filters in the voltage amount. Here, you'll know as soon as you see it in action. This is from Slot Car Junction & Fascination Station Toys in Brunswick.

BRUNSWICK, ME ・ 8 HOURS AGO