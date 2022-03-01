ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster Hospital: Woman dies after eight-hour ambulance wait

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA review is under way at the South Eastern Health Trust after an elderly woman died after spending eight hours in an ambulance. The trust told BBC News NI it was "very saddened" by what happened. It said...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Man who died waiting for ambulance 'let down'

The wife of a man who died while waiting more than five hours for an ambulance said he may have survived if he had received help earlier. Jeanette Carpenter said her husband Richard, 71, was "let down massively" when he died at their home in December. Ms Carpenter made an...
BBC

Derriford Hospital: Woman dies in helicopter landing incident

A woman in her 80s has died after an incident involving a helicopter that was landing at a hospital. Devon and Cornwall Police said two people were injured as a HM Coastguard helicopter was landing at Derriford Hospital's helipad in Plymouth earlier. One person is being treated in hospital while...
Daily Mail

Doctors remove three live 2cm long botflies from 32-year-old American woman's eye, back and neck after she felt something moving inside her eyelid following a trip to the Amazon

An American woman complaining of something moving under her skin has had a live botfly surgically removed from her eye after getting bitten on a trip abroad. Hospital authorities on Monday said they had successfully removed 'three live human botflies almost 2 cm in size' from the woman. The 32-year-old...
Lawrence Post

Woman gave 11-month-old baby a high dose of magnesium in a bid to treat constipation, the baby went through a medical episode and died; charged

The 73-year-old woman and the 38-year-old mother allegedly gave the 11-month-old baby girl a ‘high dose of magnesium’ in a bid to treat constipation. The mother brought her baby to the apartment of the 73-year-old woman because she was sick. The older woman then massaged the baby’s stomach and treated her with a liquid substance consisting of magnesium, olive oil and water, administered via oral syringe, to alleviate constipation. Within minutes, the baby went through a medical episode and died.
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who accidentally drank METH mysteriously disguised in a wine bottle is left in a coma fighting for his life after collapsing in his pharmacy

A pharmacist remains in a coma in hospital after accidently drinking the drug methylamphetamine, which was bizarrely disguised in a wine bottle. Hans Morkos, 43, collapsed on the floor of the Annandale Pharmacy in Sydney's inner-west on January 31 soon after consuming the toxic drug in liquid form. The father-of-two...
Shreveport Magazine

3-year-old boy is battling COVID-19 after he apparently contracted the virus while at the hospital for a different medical issue

The 3-year-old boy allegedly contracted the Coronavirus while at the hospital for a different medical issue. His mom took him to the ER after he reportedly aspirated a small piece of an apple which triggered an asthma attack. The boy tested positive for COVID-19, rhinovirus and adenovirus in addition to pneumonia and bacterial infections in his lungs two days after being brought to the hospital.
Davenport Journal

Dad, with no prior medical history, has died after doctors say his second COVID-19 vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of an autoimmune disease

The 33-year-old dad has reportedly died after doctors say his second COVID-19 vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of an autoimmune disease. The man had no prior medical history and the doctors have reportedly agreed that the COVID vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of the autoimmune disease and HLH, his wife said.
TheDailyBeast

Mom Left Baby in Care of 9-Yr-Old Before He Died With ‘Bleeding Lungs’ From COVID-19, Police Say

An Indianapolis mom is accused of leaving her 3-month-old in the care of a 9-year-old child as the baby’s health deteriorated from COVID-19 complications. Police have detained 26-year-old Madelissa Flores on two preliminary charges of neglect in connection with the death of her baby. The infant was rushed to a hospital in November after officers performing a welfare check arrived to find neighbors administering CPR to the 3-month-old, the Indianapolis Star reports. The baby passed away at the hospital soon after and was found to have bleeding in his lungs from the virus, as well as fractured femurs. A neighbor reportedly told investigators the baby had been “alone in the dark house, screaming with no adults in sight” before he died. Flores is said to have told investigators that although he was visibly sick and “trying to gasp for air,” she “wanted to treat it naturally before going to any doctors.” She also reportedly admitted to leaving the baby in the care of her 9-year-old child so she could visit a friend.
Daily Mail

Parents are warned to keep an eye out for deadly 'red tracking lines' on their children's bodies - and if you see one head straight for the hospital

An Australian mother has warned parents to keep an eye out for red marks on their child's body that could be a sign of something more sinister. In a post to popular Facebook page Tiny Hearts Education the mum shared images of 'red tracking lines' that appeared on her young daughter's arm caused by a mosquito bite.
deseret.com

These COVID-19 symptoms are worrying doctors right now

The coronavirus pandemic is slowing down at the moment as coronavirus cases continue to drop across the world. However, doctors are still expressing concern over another type of COVID-19 symptoms — long COVID. What’s happening: COVID-19 survivors across the world are feeling long-term side effects from their coronavirus infection,...
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in South Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is considering...
Lawrence Post

Young girl, who doctors said would still be alive if she hadn’t contracted COVID-19, has died after complications with the Coronavirus

The 13-year-old girl, who reportedly had a rare genetic disorder, died Monday morning after complications with COVID-19. The girl’s mother said the young girl had been in and out of the hospital for most of her life, but watching her go through Coronavirus was very hard for the mother to watch her daughter go through. The girl’s doctor reportedly told the mother that her daughter would still be alive if she hadn’t contracted COVID-19.
