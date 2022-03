Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. So you’ve received a job offer. Now comes the part where you try to understand the intricate web that is also known as your employer’s benefits program. This is no easy task, which is why you might find yourself calling your dad crying, asking “what is life insurance, and should I be worried about someone stealing my social security number enough to sign up for identity theft protection?" as you try to decipher all your different options.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO