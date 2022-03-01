ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers Preparing Short-Term Deal If Aaron Rodgers Decides To Stay

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers' representation are working...

CBS Sports

Bruce Arians says Buccaneers would not allow Tom Brady to come out of retirement and play for a different team

We're roughly a month removed from Tom Brady announcing his retirement from the NFL. While the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback has said he's walking away, not too many people believe him, and there's been plenty of speculation about him possibly coming out of retirement to play at some point in the future. Even Brady himself left that door open just days after the announcement, telling Jim Gray on his "Let's Go!" podcast that "you never say never" regarding a possible comeback.
FanSided

Bruce Arians takes shot at Patriots over Rob Gronkowski trade

The New England Patriots have done extremely well to move beyond the historically successful Tom Brady era and into a new one that seems poised to enjoy sustained success with Mac Jones presiding over the offense. Before the Patriots landed the Alabama star in last year’s draft, though, it was...
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Suggests Big Cowboys Trade: Fans React

Dan Orlovsky doesn’t think Amari Cooper should be on the Dallas Cowboys roster next season. In fact, Orlovsky thinks that Cooper should be traded to another team. He also believes that the team should prioritize Dalton Schultz over Cooper. “The Cowboys can and should trade Amari Cooper mainly because...
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers, Packers working on lucrative contract in the event QB returns to Green Bay, per report

Aaron Rodgers might not desire to be the highest-paid player in league history, but he certainly wouldn't mind being the NFL's top earner for 2022 should he return to the Packers. It appears that would be the case should Rodgers return to Green Bay next season, as the two sides are currently working on a short-term deal that would make Rodgers the league's highest-paid player, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett breaks silence on Aaron Rodgers rumors

Aaron Rodgers has been heavily linked with a move to the Denver Broncos this offseason, largely in part because the team managed to poach former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. While Hackett is obviously aware of the links between his new team and Rodgers, he hadn’t addressed the...
NBC Sports

Have the Packers truly received no calls about Aaron Rodgers?

Twice in recent days, Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst has made a comment about quarterback Aaron Rodgers that, given the players’ supersensitive nature, could potentially complicate ongoing efforts to lure him back to Green Bay. Last week, Gutekunst said he didn’t promise to trade Rodgers in 2022. This week, Gutekunst said he has received no trade calls for Rodgers.
CBS Sports

NFL insider notes: Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams plans, Bucs' post-Brady move, latest from combine

INDIANAPOLIS – The Green Bay Packers are doing whatever they can to keep the Aaron Rodgers era going. That much we know. Sources with multiple teams who have interest in acquiring the future Hall of Fame quarterback remain skeptical he will see the market. What they know for sure is that Packers brass is trying to find the means to retain Rodgers and keep at least a healthy semblance of the roster intact to make a run at a Lombardi with him in 2022. According to these rival general managers, the Packers will do whatever they have to do to create enough room to franchise star receiver Davante Adams, knowing that any plan to re-recruit Rodgers that doesn't include Adams is a lost cause.
The Spun

Browns Are Reportedly Interested In Wide Receiver Trade

The Cleveland Browns reportedly have their eyes on an under utilized receiver in the NFC. According to Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook, the team, “sniffed around the idea of trading for Cardinals WR Andy Isabella last deadline.” Noting, now that Isabella now has permission to seek a trade, “Cleveland is still likely interested.”
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Could Pursue WR Will Fuller In NFL Free Agency

The Green Bay Packers’ offseason plans will hinge on what quarterback Aaron Rodgers decides to do. If he wants to retire or leave the team, they will have to adjust accordingly, likely no longer being contenders. However, if he commits to the team for another season, they will go...
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
The Spun

Washington Called About Patrick Mahomes: NFL World Reacts

There likely isn’t player in the National Football League who is less likely to be traded than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. That didn’t stop one NFL team from inquiring about Mahomes’ price, though. According to a report from ESPN, the Washington Commanders called every NFL...
