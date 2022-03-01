Packers Preparing Short-Term Deal If Aaron Rodgers Decides To Stay

We're roughly a month removed from Tom Brady announcing his retirement from the NFL. While the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback has said he's walking away, not too many people believe him, and there's been plenty of speculation about him possibly coming out of retirement to play at some point in the future. Even Brady himself left that door open just days after the announcement, telling Jim Gray on his "Let's Go!" podcast that "you never say never" regarding a possible comeback.
Reports have been flying around regarding Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers, as the star quarterback could very well part ways with the organization this offseason. While teams such as the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos have been linked to the reigning NFL MVP, Packers GM Brian...
The New England Patriots have done extremely well to move beyond the historically successful Tom Brady era and into a new one that seems poised to enjoy sustained success with Mac Jones presiding over the offense. Before the Patriots landed the Alabama star in last year’s draft, though, it was...
Aaron Rodgers is not a free agent but the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers is likely to get a new contract as he mulls his future. If Aaron Rodgers decides to stay in Green Bay, the Packers quarterback could be looking at a record-breaking contract. No, Rodgers is not...
Dan Orlovsky doesn’t think Amari Cooper should be on the Dallas Cowboys roster next season. In fact, Orlovsky thinks that Cooper should be traded to another team. He also believes that the team should prioritize Dalton Schultz over Cooper. “The Cowboys can and should trade Amari Cooper mainly because...
The ongoing soap opera between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers hit a new level on Monday when the team made an interesting choice for a social media graphic promoting next season's game in London. The Pack is set to play one of two games hosted at Tottenham Hotspur...
The Green Bay Packers have not received any trade inquiries for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters this week at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Gutekunst did say, however, that he hopes Rodgers will make his intentions clear by March 16, which marks the start of the 2022 NFL calendar.
Aaron Rodgers might not desire to be the highest-paid player in league history, but he certainly wouldn't mind being the NFL's top earner for 2022 should he return to the Packers. It appears that would be the case should Rodgers return to Green Bay next season, as the two sides are currently working on a short-term deal that would make Rodgers the league's highest-paid player, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Aaron Rodgers has been heavily linked with a move to the Denver Broncos this offseason, largely in part because the team managed to poach former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. While Hackett is obviously aware of the links between his new team and Rodgers, he hadn’t addressed the...
Twice in recent days, Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst has made a comment about quarterback Aaron Rodgers that, given the players’ supersensitive nature, could potentially complicate ongoing efforts to lure him back to Green Bay. Last week, Gutekunst said he didn’t promise to trade Rodgers in 2022. This week, Gutekunst said he has received no trade calls for Rodgers.
INDIANAPOLIS – The Green Bay Packers are doing whatever they can to keep the Aaron Rodgers era going. That much we know. Sources with multiple teams who have interest in acquiring the future Hall of Fame quarterback remain skeptical he will see the market. What they know for sure is that Packers brass is trying to find the means to retain Rodgers and keep at least a healthy semblance of the roster intact to make a run at a Lombardi with him in 2022. According to these rival general managers, the Packers will do whatever they have to do to create enough room to franchise star receiver Davante Adams, knowing that any plan to re-recruit Rodgers that doesn't include Adams is a lost cause.
The Cleveland Browns reportedly have their eyes on an under utilized receiver in the NFC. According to Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook, the team, “sniffed around the idea of trading for Cardinals WR Andy Isabella last deadline.” Noting, now that Isabella now has permission to seek a trade, “Cleveland is still likely interested.”
The Green Bay Packers’ offseason plans will hinge on what quarterback Aaron Rodgers decides to do. If he wants to retire or leave the team, they will have to adjust accordingly, likely no longer being contenders. However, if he commits to the team for another season, they will go...
With the start to the 2022 NFL calendar year right around the corner, the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have yet to come to an agreement. On Wednesday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur provided an update on where things currently sit with their MVP quarterback. Rodgers has been...
The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
There likely isn’t player in the National Football League who is less likely to be traded than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. That didn’t stop one NFL team from inquiring about Mahomes’ price, though. According to a report from ESPN, the Washington Commanders called every NFL...
A Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl offensive lineman is calling it a career. On Sunday, Ali Marpet of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL after playing seven seasons in the league. Jenna Laine of ESPN reported that Marpet decided to retire due to concerns for his overall health.
