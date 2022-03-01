Remember When You Could Ski Until 3 AM at This New Hampshire Mountain?
By Logan
Q97.9
5 days ago
Remember your parents going to bed on a Friday or Saturday night while you and your buddies would just be packing up the car to hit the slopes?. I'm not talking about 3 PM in the afternoon. I am talking about when the sun goes does and the fireball comes out:...
All in all, even though we're fresh off a snowstorm last Friday that left about a foot (or more) in some areas, and the last couple of nights have gotten just enough snow to be annoying but not an absolute catastrophe, we've had a pretty mild winter in Northern New England.
Living in the small town you were born and raised in creates a lot of spaces and places that elicit strong feelings of nostalgia. The gas station on the corner reminds you of your first car in high school; The vintage Coca-Cola sign on the town store brings you back to lunches with dad, and the back roads have potholes you’ve driven through for years.
First things first -- and this has absolutely nothing to do with your employee named Denise -- when did you change from Rockingham Toyota to Canobie Lake Toyota? Because I feel like it happened absolutely out of nowhere. Honestly, though, I'm here for it. Anyway, I digress. Last night while...
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
It's unforeseen circumstances. Those have popped up a lot in the last couple of years. 33 Elmwood will be closing forever on Sunday, May 8. They do want you to know that any outstanding gift cards will be accepted for take out on their last weekend. They will clarify that with more details as they move forward.
Summer is right around the corner and a lot of us are planning our vacations. It's fun to look forward to the sunny days while we're all currently dealing with snow, snow, and more snow. I myself am in search of a unique "stay-cation" to take my family on this...
Are you aware that three of Portsmouth's best craft breweries are all within 0.5 mile of each other?!. The Seacoast is loaded with great beer, no doubt about that. I am talking from Mass to Maine. There is no shortage of good, local, craft beer in New England. That said, who doesn't love a good brewery crawl?
Maine has some very beloved donut spots. One of those beloved spots is Congdon's Doughnuts down in Wells. Congdon's is a cherished family-owned business that loves the community that they call home. Congdon's is always looking to give back. When the pandemic hit in 2020 they made headlines after giving...
There are a ton of people out there who participate in various runs for sport. 5k, 10k, half-marathon, marathon, etc. And to those people, I have a lot of respect because personally, I’d rather sit on my couch and eat donuts. I did participate in a 5k about a...
Another winter day, another bobcat sighting in New Hampshire. The latest is in Milford, where homeowner Shawn Tewksbury was clearly at the right place at the right time to get this bobcat on video. Shawn's minute-and-a-half video below shows this bobcat casually strolling through Shawn's backyard, jumping up onto a...
Apparently it’s wildly offensive of me to be a born-and-raised Mainer and not know what a snow squall is. I had plans to drive from Yarmouth to Westbrook last night and thought nothing of the timing or the weather. I dilly-dallied in the kitchen taking my sweet time eating some dinner and slowly pulled my things together as the muffled news played in the background, talking about some “snow squall”.
Joseph aka @the_roamingfoodie is the foodie that you need to be following on Instagram and TikTok. I absolutely love his videos, although the only downside is that extreme hunger is a guaranteed side effect. Joseph travels all over New England and beyond, creating content that showcases local restaurants and their delicacies.
For 39 years Maine has been celebrating our local maple industry with Maine Maple Sunday. Each year at the end of March sugarhouses all across the state welcome guests to sample and see how maple syrup is made. Many will offer other fun activities, tours, and even live entertainment. The event has grown so much that some farms and sugar houses celebrate all weekend long, others all week.
Each month boasts new events and activities around Maine and March is no exception. From comedy shows to professional bull riding, there is plenty to see and do to keep busy during the last few cold weeks of winter. To keep you in the loop, we've gathered a list of...
Sometimes I see people metal detecting on Hampton Beach and I think to myself, "Do they ever really find anything?" Well, I now know the answer to that question is YES, YES THEY DO! We have heard so many tales of people losing their engagement rings or wedding bands and thinking they are gone forever. Sure enough, someone with a metal detector finds it and they are reunited with their long lost jewelry.
In 2013, I had the good fortune to be able to go on a cross-country road trip...honestly, something everyone should experience at least once. We took the southern route, which took us down to Austin, Texas. While in Austin, I was able to experience what was a relatively new phenomenon...
When the summer season is in full swing, so many people flock to a place that has welcomed them for decades in Maine, Old Orchard Beach. For many native Mainers, OOB holds a special place in their hearts and has been a summertime destination for generations. For tourists, the same could be said. Repeat visitors from other New England states as well as Canada return year after year for some of that OOB charm. As it turns out, Old Orchard Beach may not be for everyone. Perhaps they missed the world class fries or the great entertainment day and night. Maybe it just wasn't for them. Bring your sense of humor to the party as we dig into 12 of the most brutal TripAdvisor reviews of Old Orchard Beach made by tourists.
The Eastland Hotel has been overlooking Congress Square and has been a part of downtown Portland's skyline for nearly 100 years. When it originally opened in 1927, it's said that the keys to the front door of the hotel were dropped into Casco Bay. Is it true or just an old legend?
If you are looking for a fun gaming experience on the weekends, Arcadia in Portland is a pretty cool spot. They are open from 5 pm to 1 am on Friday and Saturdays, and from 5 pm to 12 am Sundays and Mondays. Two of my favorite things to do...
Being a New Englander will always be in our blood, no matter where we are. New England is like one giant community with amazing people and so much history. There are many things to do, eat and see in New England that would have anyone coming back for more. Personally,...
Comments / 0