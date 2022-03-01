Downed tree, powerline on SW Barbur Blvd, Hwy 99W knocks out power

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Highway 99W and SW Barbur Boulevard is reopened after a tree fell onto a power line and knocked out power early Tuesday morning.

Both roads reopened around 10:30 a.m. after crews restored power in the area. The roads were closed in both directions between Hamilton Street and Capitol Highway for nearly four hours.

Nearly 1,000 Portland General Electric customers were experiencing a power outage at 6 a.m. in the South Waterfront area.

Crews restored power to nearly half of those customers within an hour. PGE says they expect power to be fully restored by noon.

As of 10:40 a.m., PGE reports more than 1,300 customers are without power across Oregon.

