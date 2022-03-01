ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Tony Ferguson says he was offered Rafael dos Anjos rematch at UFC 272: 'We were more than ready'

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ylOiK_0eSKdqPm00

Add Tony Ferguson to the list of fighters that are willing to step in against Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 272.

After Rafael Fiziev was forced out from Saturday’s co-main event against dos Anjos (30-13 MMA, 19-11 UFC) due to a positive COVID-19 test, multiple fighters offered to replace Fiziev.

UFC president Dana White confirmed that a replacement is being sought for dos Anjos and Ferguson says he received the call. However, the former interim lightweight champion is suggesting that he wasn’t selected as a replacement. Ferguson (25-6 MMA, 15-4 UFC) also said he was willing to step in against Islam Makhachev this past weekend when Beneil Dariush withdrew from the UFC Fight Night 202 headliner due to injury

“We Were Offered To Fight @RdosAnjosMMA On Short Notice For #ufc272 We We’re Moar Than Ready To Step In And Save The Fight & Perform 📈 We Were Also Ready To Beat Fatheads Primo @MAKHACHEVMMA This Past Weekend But No Call Was Received, TUF🥇Times 💪😎 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # 🥇”

Ferguson holds a win over former UFC lightweight champion dos Anjos in 2016. Ferguson outlasted dos Anjos in a “Fight of the Night” battle, which headlined UFC Fight Night 98. Currently linked to a matchup with Michael Chandler at UFC 274, Ferguson is enduring the roughest patch of his career.

After amassing an incredible 12-fight winning streak, including wins over dos Anjos, Anthony Pettis and Kevin Lee, Ferguson has dropped three straight to No. 1 contender Justin Gaethje, current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, and most recently Dariush at UFC 262 this past May.

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reveals Islam Makhachev turned down fight with Rafael dos Anjos: “I thought we had it done”

Dana White has revealed that Islam Makhachev turned down a fight with Rafael dos Anjos for this weekend. Last week, the MMA world went crazy after Rafael Fiziev fell out of his UFC 272 bout with the former lightweight champion. Many fighters quickly stepped up to take the short-notice co-main event fight. Many stepped up, but one drew attention more than the rest, being Islam Makhachev.
UFC
Sacramento Bee

Renato Moicano agrees to face Rafael dos Anjos in five-round catchweight bout at UFC 272

Less than a month after his big win at UFC 271, Renato Moicano has agreed to step in for a big opportunity. With Rafael Fiziev forced to withdraw from Saturday’s co-main event after a positive COVID-19 test, Moicano and Rafael dos Anjos Moicano have agreed to fight each other Saturday at UFC 272 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Gaethje
Person
Michael Chandler
Person
Tony Ferguson
Person
Anthony Pettis
Person
Dana White
Person
Beneil Dariush
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Rafael Dos Anjos
Person
Islam Makhachev
MMAmania.com

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano full fight preview | UFC 272

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight veterans Rafael dos Anjos and Renato Moicano will collide in a catchweight bout this weekend (Sat., March 5, 2022) at UFC 272 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. 2022 really seems to be the year of the short-notice replacement. Fights are coming apart left...
UFC
theScore

Moicano to replace Fiziev vs. Dos Anjos at UFC 272

Renato Moicano agreed to face Rafael dos Anjos on Saturday at UFC 272 as a short-notice replacement for Rafael Fiziev, the promotion announced Tuesday. The fighters will compete in a five-round, 160-pound catchweight bout. Moicano will fly from Brazil to Las Vegas on Tuesday and currently weighs 180 pounds, his...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Islam#Tuf Times
Popculture

Fired WWE Tag Team Is Now Thriving in Another Wrestling Company

A former WWE tag team seems to be doing really well in a new promotion. Formerly known as the Bille Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics in WWE, Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee have become the top women's tag team in Impact Wrestling. The two joined the company last year after being cut from WWE shortly after WrestleMania 37 in April last year.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
ClutchPoints

Rafael dos Anjos gets brutally honest on Islam Makhachev

Rafael dos Anjos finds himself in a tricky spot after Rafael Fiziev was forced to pull out of their fight at UFC 272. There were talks of Islam Makhachev potentially filling in and facing the Brazilian. Islam Makhachev is coming off of a big win over Bobby Green at UFC...
UFC
mmanews.com

dos Anjos Accuses Makhachev Of “Folding” After UFC 272 “Bluff”

Rafael dos Anjos believes Islam Makhachev got caught in a bluff when dos Anjos accepted his offer to fight on short notice at UFC 272. dos Anjos was supposed to face Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event of UFC 272 before Fiziev recently pulled out due to COVID-19. We now know that dos Anjos will be facing Renato Moicano at the event, but just yesterday, Makhachev volunteered to step up.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

The UFC parts ways with three more fighters

The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to a report from @UFCRosterWatch on Twitter. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if these moves were outright releases or contracts which were not renewed. Teemu Packalen (8-3 MMA) Teemu Packalen, 34, a lightweight fighter...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

83K+
Followers
129K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy