UFC Fight Night 204 official poster: Tom Aspinall collides with Alexander Volkov on home soil in London
Tom Aspinall will get a big opportunity to catapult himself to the upper echelon of the division.
Aspinall (11-2 MMA, 4-0 UFC) meets Alexander Volkov (34-9 MMA, 8-3 UFC) in the main event of UFC Fight Night 204, which takes place March 19 at O2 Arena in London.
Unbeaten in the UFC, the Team Kaobon fighter has impressed in his four octagon showings. Aspinall has finishes in all of his professional wins and is coming off back-to-back stoppages over former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski and Serghei Spivac.
Volkov will look to put a halt to Aspinall’s momentum in enemy territory. Winner of three of his past four, Volkov rebounded from his loss to Ciryl Gane by defeating Marcin Tybura at UFC 267.
Also featured on the poster is Dan Hooker (21-11 MMA, 11-7 UFC), who will return to featherweight when he faces streaking Brit Arnold Allen (17-1 MMA, 8-0 UFC) in the co-main event.
Check out the official poster for UFC Fight Night 204 below (via Twitter):
The current UFC Fight Night 204 lineup includes:
- Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall
- Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker
- Paddy Pimblett vs. Kazula Vargas
- Luana Carolina vs. Molly McCann
- Cody Durden vs. Muhammad Mokaev
- Makwan Amirkhani vs. Mike Grundy
- Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev
- Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich
- Gunnar Nelson vs. Claudio Silva
- Cory McKenna vs. Elise Reed
- Paul Craig vs. Nikita Krylov
- Liudvik Sholinian vs. Nathaniel Wood
- Jai Herbert vs. Ilia Topuria
